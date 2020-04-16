Dear Friends,
As I reflect on the times that we are now living in, it makes me realize how much I took for granted. When this pandemic starts to recede and we are given the OK to start trying to get back to a more normal lifestyle, I will be more aware of what is important.
I will not take for granted that my family can all get together whenever we want, being able to hug my grandson, being able to attend church, visiting with neighbors, going to the grocery store, etc…. God willing, we will all survive these uncertain times we are in. My Easter wish to you is for you to stay strong and to be safe and stay healthy!
On Wednesday, Members of the House were called back into session to approve the final supplemental budget bill, HB 2014 that will provide our state with the vital funding that is needed to contain and control the spread of COVID-19. The approved final version contains new funding provided by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.
Prior to entering the Capitol, our temperature was taken and questions were asked regarding any potential exposure. Masks were available and everyone observed their proper social distancing.
The supplemental budget bill contains total funding of more than $6 billion, with the bulk of that funding from the federal CARES Act. The CARES act was designed to help states mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and to help families and businesses deal with the economic impact of the virus.
Some of the key funding items contained in the bill that is now on its way to the governor will:
Provide more than $5 billion for Missouri to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, including funding for testing, healthcare workers, hospitals, nursing homes, personal protective equipment, crisis counseling, food delivery, public education, and much more.
Allocate appropriations based on both federal and general revenue that is focused to:
Equip frontline healthcare providers with PPE, respiratory/testing equipment, and in certain instances increased pay
Fund the governor’s efforts to stand up alternative medical facilities (AMF) across the state for potential patient surges
Aid to counties and municipalities responding to the crisis ($1 billion)
Fund the Community Development Block Grant (additional $20 million in CDBG) for quarantine/treatment facilities, providing testing and diagnosis at fixed and mobile locations, and delivering meals to quarantined individuals
Provide new funding that supports National Guard efforts to respond to the crisis and mobilize for future emergencies during the remainder of the fiscal year ($11 million)
Provide $300 million that will help fund K-12 public schools for COVID-19 related expenses
Provide up to $1.5 billion for additional K-12 expenses
Provide $200 million to distribute among all recognized higher education institutions (public, private, and proprietary)
Provide up to $304 million to distribute among Missouri’s public four-year and two-year colleges and universities
Provide up to $90 million for use by nursing homes to help with infection control and COVID-19 related expenses
Provide up to $66 million for childcare assistance
Provide transit assistance grants to “non-urban” areas ($20 million)
Provide LIHEAP utilities assistance program ($18 million)
Provide additional resources to Head Start ($12 million)
Provide up to $24 million for home delivered meals and emergency food assistance
The bill also includes additional supplemental spending for the Fiscal Year 2020 budget that is not related to the state’s efforts to deal with COVID-19. Some of these funding items include:
School Foundation Formula recalculation and early childhood education expenses ($27.8 million)
“Read to Learn” preschool grant is increased $4.6 million (new total is $11.1 million)
Increases construction authority for the Missouri Department of Transportation ($5 million) and bus transit ($7 million)
Funding for mental health including crisis counseling grant authority ($1 million) and overtime pay at state facilities ($4.7 million)
Transition of the state child welfare infrastructure to the federal Family First Prevention Services Act ($9.9 million)
Foster care “outside income” distribution of children’s personal funds ($3 million)
Specialty drug increases ($17 million)
Food distribution program ($2.2 million)
Supplemental nursing care ($333,715)
If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact my office via phone call or by email to mike.henderson@house.mo.gov.
It is my honor and my duty to to represent the citizens of the 117th District.
