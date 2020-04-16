× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Friends,

As I reflect on the times that we are now living in, it makes me realize how much I took for granted. When this pandemic starts to recede and we are given the OK to start trying to get back to a more normal lifestyle, I will be more aware of what is important.

I will not take for granted that my family can all get together whenever we want, being able to hug my grandson, being able to attend church, visiting with neighbors, going to the grocery store, etc…. God willing, we will all survive these uncertain times we are in. My Easter wish to you is for you to stay strong and to be safe and stay healthy!

On Wednesday, Members of the House were called back into session to approve the final supplemental budget bill, HB 2014 that will provide our state with the vital funding that is needed to contain and control the spread of COVID-19. The approved final version contains new funding provided by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.

Prior to entering the Capitol, our temperature was taken and questions were asked regarding any potential exposure. Masks were available and everyone observed their proper social distancing.