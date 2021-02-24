Morning People shimmer. Their perky little faces glow like lighthouse beacons, glaring a cheery “hello” in the gray light of dawn.

Hair all slicked back, eyes as clear and gunk-free as newly peeled grapes, they invade the world each morning with jaunty strides and goofy smiles.

My mother was a Morning Person. She made the first sounds I heard each day.

Her bare feet thumped a heartbeat rhythm from room to room, and no matter how early I woke up I knew she had already finished dozens of chores I imagined could only be done before breakfast.

I didn’t like getting up for school. But I never overslept. My alarm clock breezed into my room each morning at 7 a.m. and smiled the day awake.

“Morning, Glory! Time to get up. C’mon now…it’s 7 o’clock.” Before I could groan in protest, she was gone — padding toward the next room where my brothers slept. I threw back the covers and stumbled to breakfast.

My husband, John, is a Morning Person. I was not aware of that before our marriage. I guess he wanted to surprise me.