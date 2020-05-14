Mother’s Day... 2020 style

This past Sunday was Mother’s Day. Once again, several battalions of bouquets, plants, boxes of candy, balloons and elaborate, eloquently written cards marched into the homes of moms across the country bearing the well-wishes of countless absent children.
Only this year their absence was required as — instead of being borne by actual family members — they came by UPS, FedEx or Teleflora delivery due to the unusual and bizarre COVID-19 precautions of social distancing and sheltering in place.
This special day that is set aside in remembrance of mother is not only fitting and appropriate, but it can also be a great guilt-reliever. For the price of a card — which, upon reflection, is now equal in price to at least a medium-sized box of quality chocolates and a stamp — Hallmark can convey your “very best” and get you off the guilt hook for another year, as well as having the valid excuse that you were thinking only of her own safety and well-being.
This year the more appropriate and appreciated gifts would have been toilet paper, hand sanitizer, antibacterial soaps and cleaners, as well as a well-designed and comfortable face mask. Unfortunately, these much-needed items were in short supply and seldom available.
Now we think wistfully of all those rolls or toilet tissue that were thrown heedlessly onto trees and bushes by teenagers in selected yards. Were that to happen today, there would quickly be a mob gather on the yard trying to retrieve those hanging tissue sheets.
Pre-pandemic, most of the children and grandchildren were usually rallied to show up at mom’s house to either take her out to dinner or to gather around her own heavily laden dining room table to enjoy the dishes she had in all probability prepared. This year she visited briefly with them by Skype or some other technological conveyance instead.
In past years, in exchange for the meal of her family’s favorites and time-consumingly prepared dishes, mom accepted graciously the offering of a card that had a standard message similar to “Mom, I owe everything I have to you….” or words to that effect.
Sure, lay the blame on good old mom! The sender may be 30 years old and wearing only thongs on his feet as he never learned how to tie his own shoes! And mom is supposed to feel grateful to be held responsible for that?
More accurately, the card should ready, “I owe everything I have to you… my car, my college education, the food in my refrigerator, your former TV, computer, hair dryer, microwave and air-fryer that are now in my apartment. And a special thanks for continuing to take care of my dog “Killer” temporarily these past 10 years. P.S. The dog biscuits are for him.”
When mom complains to dad about the children not being appreciative of all they did for them, his usual replay is, “What happened to the TV remote? It’s not where I usually keep it.”
Of course it’s not. The same kid that has your former TV probably left the remote in the bathroom where he took it so no one could change the channel while he was gone. Sibling rivalry doesn’t end when the kids have finally moved into homes or apartments of their own.
If you feel I am being unduly harsh and lumping everyone’s offspring into one ungrateful pile, you’re probably right. But in justification, I’m basing this writing on the many comments and experiences I’ve heard from other parents, as well as those of my own.
Still, our children do eventually outgrow most of their dependency on us and their more thoughtless habits as they age. They do this about the same time they start having children of their own. But we, as the older generation, always remain as their memories most strongly recall us from distant past occurrences, fair or not.
My son, for instance, when introducing me to a new friend still adds the warning, “This is my mom. Don’t bleed on her carpet!”
The bewildered person being introduced warily shakes my hand and waits for an explanation that my son soon happily provides.
He reveals with much elaboration an accident that occurred when he was about 9 or 10. One cold winter’s day he was sledding with the other neighborhood children down the gentle slope of our street when, while pulling his sled back up the hill for another run, his feet slipped out from under him and he fell face forward.
Unfortunately, he had his tongue between his teeth when he fell and his tongue was badly cut. Blood immediately began to pour from his mouth and several of the frightened children brought him home and into the hall when I appeared in answer to their frantic calls.
By this time blood was dripping heavily from his mouth and I hurriedly brought a large towel for him to hold over his mouth to try to staunch the flow and told the assembled children, “Stay with him in the hall while I get my car keys to take him to the doctor. Don’t let him go into the living room and drip blood on the carpet.”
To me, that wasn’t being unfeeling. It was being practical as we would go from the hall out the front door to the car and there was no need to go dripping blood through the rest of the house. Besides, I had just had the carpeting replaced at a fairly costly expense.
Yet this childhood memory continues to loom large in his mind as an example of my callous attitude and is trotted out as a character reference or warning each time I meet a new friend of his even though he’s now of an age to draw social security.
I share this anecdote as a reminder to all parents: There is no statute of limitations on perceived childhood injustices. What to you is remembered as the occasion when you quickly responded to your child’s need by getting him or her quickly to the proper care and/or place of safety, and then stood holding his head (hand, leg, etc.) firmly and comfortingly while the doctor preformed the necessary treatment.
In this case it was the rather gruesome task of sewing the tongue back together. I assure you, this is not a pleasant experience for either the patient or the parent, but eventually passes to become one of many other occasions that become family lore that will be frequently trotted out for viewing.
After hearing this saga, the enlightened new friend(s) look at me inquiringly as if to say, “You were more concerned for your carpet then your child? What kind of mother were you?!”
In looking back, I suppose I should be thankful it’s the tongue incident he chooses to recall from time to time and not the one where I accidentally steamed his pet bunny to death. But that’s a story for another time. Possibly next Easter.
