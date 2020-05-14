Mother’s Day... 2020 style

Unfortunately, he had his tongue between his teeth when he fell and his tongue was badly cut. Blood immediately began to pour from his mouth and several of the frightened children brought him home and into the hall when I appeared in answer to their frantic calls.

By this time blood was dripping heavily from his mouth and I hurriedly brought a large towel for him to hold over his mouth to try to staunch the flow and told the assembled children, “Stay with him in the hall while I get my car keys to take him to the doctor. Don’t let him go into the living room and drip blood on the carpet.”

To me, that wasn’t being unfeeling. It was being practical as we would go from the hall out the front door to the car and there was no need to go dripping blood through the rest of the house. Besides, I had just had the carpeting replaced at a fairly costly expense.

Yet this childhood memory continues to loom large in his mind as an example of my callous attitude and is trotted out as a character reference or warning each time I meet a new friend of his even though he’s now of an age to draw social security.