Moving rural America forward

In a broader sense, MOFB is engaged in issues impacting the rural way of life. This includes supporting transportation, energy, healthcare and many other issues that affect our everyday lives. Keeping our communities strong is critical if we want new generations to return to them and thrive.

We also need to ensure families can keep their farms and small businesses intact so they can pass them down to their children. Our members believe it should be a high priority to secure permanent estate tax repeal and maintain key components of capital gains tax law, including preserving stepped-up basis.

Hold the line on regulation. Missouri farmers and ranchers need clarity when it comes to federal regulation. The Navigable Waters Protection Rule and regulatory modifications related to the Endangered Species Act were among several improvements made in recent years to provide greater clarity and certainty for farmers and landowners. We will work to maintain these important changes and vigorously oppose efforts to repeal them. Our farmers, ranchers and small business owners do not need more unnecessary regulatory burdens.