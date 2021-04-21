Mr. Fix-It

John is fixing something in the house. I am hiding in my office. I just heard some tapping and what is being fixed requires no tapping.

John is bored now that he is retired. I understand and try to engage him in hobbies to keep him busy. I bought a book on woodcarving. He loves watching “The Curse of Oak Island” on TV; I suggested a shovel and metal detector. I even offered to buy him a harmonica for those long days sitting in the back yard.

But he has chosen to take on the hobby of fixing things. I live in fear every day.

Don’t misunderstand; John is a capable, experienced man of many domestic and occupational talents. He can change a tire and till a garden. His arsenal of tools includes all the usual — hammers and screwdrivers and wrenches — and he knows how to use them.

All I have to do is mention a job that needs done, and he scurries to the garage to gather his supplies. He attacks each repair job with a fervor usually reserved for a revivalist saving sinners’ souls. The faucet needs fixing. He will fix it. Amen.

It’s not his skill I question when he says, “I’ll take a look at that.” He’ll probably be successful in repairing whatever is broken. The end result, however, will make me shudder.