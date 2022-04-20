Mud pie and ice chip summers

The movie “August in Osage County” was set in Oklahoma but could just as easily have been in any Missouri county. When July and August slither through Missouri, temperatures soar and so does the humidity; a combination that creates a stew of heat-shimmering air, foot-burning sidewalks, highways that bulge up tire-jolting sections without warning, constantly wet and limp clothing, dragging footsteps, hairdos that are either damp strings, bushy frizz or lamb-tight-curls, sunburns, and long days and short tempers.

The only ones who welcome a Missouri summer are appliance store owners that sell fans and air conditioners, weather forecasters who gloat over record-breaking-heat days and kids under 6 years old.

Six is the cut-off age for being allowed to go outside wearing only a pair of cotton underpants, which comprise the summer wardrobe for youngsters. Or at least it did when I was a kid.

Scorching sun or pouring rain, that was what we wore as we were firmly set outside and told to “Go play.” Play on rainy days consisted mostly of splashing up and down along the gutters of the street in our sturdy cotton drawers or creating great patches of mud to stomp in and let ooze between our toes.

On the hot, sunny days those same mud patches were revived with sand pails of water to become the “dough” for multiple lumpy mud pies. Those pies were our main summer activity. Begging ice chips was a close and much enjoyed second.

Almost everyone is familiar with the Mississippi Mud Cake which is a perineal favorite at church dinners and family reunions. But I strongly believe that as decadent and delicious as it is, it can never match the great works of culinary art and imagination of the MISSOURI MUD PIE!

The Missouri Mud Pie delicacy is known to every child who ever experienced the freedom and exuberance of living in Missouri during a torpid summer with access to a patch of well-turned dirt. Through the years variations of this pie have been developed in practically all 50 states as well as in some other countries. But you’ll have to go a long way to rival a good batch of Missouri mud pies.

There is no record of where or when the recipe for this marvelous and imaginative dish came into being, but I suspect it was from a Neanderthal child who was bored with sitting inside and drawing...

...on the cave wall and ventured out and found a creek with a soft dirt bank and discovered the thrill of squishy, mushy, malleable mud.

From there it was just a pat and splat to the creation of the first mud pie drying on a hot rock.

Every child comes up with their own variation of the mud pie. Some prefer to leave them in their original gloppy form and simply pour them into any convenient flat container while others tend to follow the Julia Childs format of adding a little of this and a pinch of that. Some of the more adventurous cooks stirred in a handful of gravel to give the appearance of a pecan pie; others would sprinkle a light topping of fine sand or dust for a more gourmet presentation. There was no limit of ingredients at hand: dried grass or straw became coconut and dried, shriveled berries or even dark rocks could serve as a “fruit” pie.

The pie was declared ‘done’ when the concoction could be patted into some semblance of a circle that more or less held together and then presented to fellow mud-bakers to sample.

This is where the cooperation and acting skills of the other bakers became critical. While the mud pie offered would never actually be allowed to touch the lips or (heaven forbid) the tongue, still, each “sampler” had to make appropriate loud smacking and chewing sounds while uttering appreciative “yum-yum” remarks. This rule even applied to any adult spied in the vicinity, especially grandparents.

I baked many a prize-winning mud pie in my early youth with my cotton drawers serving as both an apron and hand towel. The cotton drawers held up fine for both rainy and sunny activities and a big stack of them could be bought at Kohler City for about 15 or 20 cents. (More about Kohler City in a future column.)

The highlight of a hot summer day, though, was standing on the sidewalk waiting for the iceman to come rolling down the street in his big black Schramm’s ice truck. It was the equivalent of today’s ice cream truck minus the music and variety of flavors.

The driver, who also doubled as the delivery man, would carefully scan windows on both sides of the street for the “ice cards” of his customers. These cards were about 12 “x 12” with a large black number printed on each of the four edges: 5, 10, 15 and 25. The number that was at the top of the card indicated both the size and the weight of the ice block wanted that day.

The driver would stop in front of the house with a sign in the window, walk to the rear of the truck flip up the thick, black, rubber curtain and climb inside. The cooled air would flow out over the group of youngsters that had gathered as if they’d been conjured up to enjoy the marvelous spectacle of huge blocks of ice sitting pristinely inside.

Inside, the driver would take a lethal-looking ice pick and start chopping off the wanted size of ice from a larger block. He never measured or weighed the block as he chipped away, but simply knew when the proper size was reached. The ice was moved to the back of the truck with a pair of immense ice tongs. Here he was met with a sea of expectant upturned faces and a chorus of “Can we have a chip, please?” coming from the band of hopeful children.

He never ignored our requests and each of us received a good-sized, cold, dripping, chip of ice. He would then jump down, slip a rubber cape over one of his shoulders, hoist the ice block onto that shoulder, flip the heavy curtain back over the truck’s opening and carry the ice into the customer’s house. He’d follow the lady of the house into the kitchen and place it into a metal-lined compartment of the wooden icebox. Then back to the truck and on to the next stop.

Meanwhile, we children would quickly disperse savoring our ice chip prizes and go happily back to our yards or porches to devour the treats as though they were the most delicious concoctions ever. And for us, at that age and that time, they probably were.

Visions of those mud pies and melting ice chips can still bring a smile to my face even now on a hot August Missouri summer’s day. And just for a moment, I’m sure I hear the chant “Hey mister, can we have an ice chip, please?” floating in on a small rush of ice-block-cooled air.

Janet Douglas is the former managing editor of The Farmington Press and has served as the newspaper's "Around Town" columnist for many years.

