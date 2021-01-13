Municipal races worthy of attention

Filings for the April municipal election end Jan. 19. I suspect that for most people, this is an issue that simply is of no interest — as it used to be for me.

The election encompasses quite a bit of local control of municipalities with seats on city councils and boards of alderman. Depending on the year, mayors are part of the election. Also on the ballot will be many board positions throughout the counties, including school boards, ambulance districts and 911, along with the board of health and others.

At the date of this writing, one person has filed for election to the St. Francois County Health Board. With several of the positions open, if they do not have enough eligible candidates to file for those positions, the county commission will have to appoint members to the board. On some of the boards, this is quite often the case.

Along with many others, I have often complained about how things are done in our area. However, as part of my work in covering various government entities, I have developed a greater appreciation for how government works — and how it doesn’t work.