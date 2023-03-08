My Heaven will be as ordinary as a country afternoon and as spectacular as the best dream I’ve ever had.

It will be autumn in my Heaven. As much as I love flowers and redbud and dogwood trees, fall holds a beauty that is bittersweet and bursting with every joy I’ll ever need.

The wind will bring sounds and smells to my senses. I will hear the chittery cacophony of brittle leaves as they glide along a corridor of gusts. From the woods nearby, cicadas will serenade me; a slowly building chirrup that rises and falls like an inhalation and exhalation of satisfied breath.

I will smell the leaves as they change and fall. Sudden gusts will sever yellows and oranges and maroons from their precarious perches along branches. Some will fly toward my face; I’ll grab one for a souvenir. The hillside will hold the colors of fall forever, and no matter how many leaves fall, there will be millions still attached to each tree; sassafras, oak, elm.

The whippoorwills will make their homes in my trees and they’ll call all night long, just for me. I’ll whistle; they’ll answer as if we’re old friends.

The road to my Heavenly home won’t be paved with gold. It will be a gravel road, deeply rutted from use, humped in the middle and dotted with grass.

My mother will live next door to me, in the Heavenly house she’s selected. I’m sure it will have a front porch and will be painted in bright, smiling colors. Her window boxes will be filled with petunias and her yard — like mine — will hold lilac bushes (the old-fashioned kind) that perfume the air.

We’ll meet each day on her porch or mine to sit and talk and laugh and remember all the times we’ve shared, both good and bad. They’ll all make sense, and we’ll chuckle at the worries we had; they will seem so insignificant now.

At night, I’ll watch her bedroom light go out and know she’s safe and sound, forever and ever.

The music in my Heaven will always be full of harmony. The songs will have words and meaning; they will praise God and tell stories and fill my heart. I will sing along — always — and know the thrill of being part of a wonderful sound so many others’ heavens will desire.

I will hear church bells at noon each day and I’ll remember how blessed I was in my life.

Every pet I’ve ever had will be waiting for me when I get to Heaven. Butterball, my first pet, will introduce herself to me because we’ve been apart so long. Dogs I’ve loved and lost, Annie, Beano, and Chemo; they will all come running to welcome me. They’ll jump and lick and smile with doggy delight. I will know again the love they’ve shared with me during their lives.

I’ll find my dad, if he’s around, after I’ve been in Heaven for a while. I will sit with him and get to know him. He’ll explain things and I’ll understand things, and maybe we’ll find the love and closeness we didn’t have on Earth.

I so want to have that chance, and since my Heaven is about my happiness, I think it will happen.

In Heaven, I will climb trees and play hopscotch and cuddle babies and play guitar and write stories and hug people and know that I am loved beyond measure by the One who prepared my Heaven just for me.

What will YOUR Heaven be like?