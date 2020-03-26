Nation facing an invisible enemy

Whether it is expanding Small Business Administration (SBA) loans for local businesses, providing immediate and targeted relief for our farmers and ranchers, increasing funding for rural hospitals and health clinics fighting on the frontlines, or imposing federal penalties on criminals looking to turn a profit during an emergency, I have made it clear to Congress and the White House that my number one priority is rural Missouri. I want to ensure that the federal government is being responsive to our challenges and our needs.

While a large federal response is helpful, Americans do not require a strong centralized government to control their lives in order to survive this pandemic. We need to solve this problem the American Way. For starters, that means that we shouldn’t be locking people in their homes—we aren’t China. Americans, by our nature, are good and decent people, and we understand the seriousness of the threat we are facing. We are going to get through this by coming together at the community and local levels; by holding each other accountable and holding each other up during these challenging times.