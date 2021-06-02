It’s National Bathroom Reading Week. The first full week in June is set aside to commemorate the educational value of bathroom “literature”.

I don’t know about your family, but “War and Peace” has never graced the top of our tank. No encyclopedias. Not a single book with an index.

And even though we’ve learned lots of neat stuff while sitting there, most families would agree that bathroom reading is not an educational endeavor.

Reading material for the bathroom is individually tailored to each visitor. I could leave an issue of “Birds and Blooms” magazine in there for years, and I can guarantee John would not leaf through it. Even in times of dire need.

His required reading list is as predictable as the seasons If a magazine has a wild animal on the front and a man in hunting clothes grinning goofily, next to that animal, I know I’ll see its glossy carcass in the bathroom.

We do share “Reader’s Digest.” It’s the definitive bathroom text. Stories short enough to finish in a sitting. Jokes that can be told later, in other rooms. And that nifty Word Power quiz with answers on the next page (my favorite section).

What more could you ask for in bathroom reading material? Works for us.