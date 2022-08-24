I obviously don’t remember exactly when it started. According to my daughter, that’s understandable. For the last few years, she’s been taken on the role of REMINDER.

I’ve spent decades keeping track of my life. I learned to tell time in kindergarten; I’m well acquainted with the big hand/little hand system. I’ve booked many appointments, and I can honestly say I was seldom late for any of them over the years.

When Andrea was a child in school, I was in prompt attendance to every class party, meeting, event. The cogs of my schedule ran like clockwork; I could recite the entire week’s itinerary without missing a tick.

There has seldom been an embarrassing moment of being at the wrong place at the wrong time. I’ve successfully raised a family and worked and lived with competency.

Now, as the years plod past, my brain has admittedly slowed a bit. But I am still able to keep track of where I need to be and when, and — usually — why.

Thanks to endless scraps of paper and refrigerator magnets, I make my way through each day with a general idea of my place in the world.

But I made a fatal mistake one day. I forgot something.

That blunder has triggered my daughter to take on the personal burden of making sure I never forget anything again.

And if I do, she’ll remind me.

“Remember, Mom…” she says. Those words are accompanied by a sigh of resignation and a purposeful point to the calendar on her phone.

“You are coming over to babysit that day. REMEMBER?”

Andrea waits, a remedial teacher whose patience is clearly hanging by a thread, for me to admit my amnesia.

If I hesitate to immediately recall the commitment and the exact context of the discussion that decided on the date, I must endure an embarrassing recitation:

“REMEMBER? We’re going to a concert? You’re coming over at 6? We’ll be home about midnight…”

Now I not only have to admit that this all-important task was not glued to my consciousness with the Krazy Glue of maternal love; I am also treated to the sullen indignation Andrea used to employ when she was 13, and I asked her to do ANYTHING.

“Okay, Mom. So, you’ll be there? Do you have it written on your calendar? Let’s check.”

She grabs a pen and trudges to the wall calendar. Here comes the big ink circle around the square date. I assure her I’ll be there.

I have a REMINDER now. I am quizzed daily on places and events and times in the future, as well as the billions of memories already shoved into my brain files.

“Remember that place we went to when I was a kid? You loved it! How can you forget? Well, it doesn’t matter…I just wanted to tell you that they closed.”

“Don’t tell me you don’t remember the time I fell off the swing set and you told me I was fine… and it turned out I sprained my ankle?”

“I hope you remember to take your medication every night. Should I buy you one of those “days of the week” pill holders?”

I am torn. Part of me loves her concern. The rest of me wishes she’d let my brain just relax for a while. I feel as though I’m on Jeopardy, and she is determined to see me lose.

As Andrea ends each memory test, she always adds a little tip.

“You know, you can put these things on your phone. It’ll send you a reminder.”

Why should I? I have her.