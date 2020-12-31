Never stop learning and growing

Mentors are also understanding. A good mentor will be empathetic and kind, because they’ve been down the same road you’re on. They know what it’s like to fail, get back up, and keep going.

Finally, mentors are caring. A true mentor is both kind and honest—someone who treats you with compassion, but is willing to share the hard truths you need to hear.

Just ask!

For most of us, asking someone to be your mentor is an opportunity to conquer fear and take a risk. You can’t predict how they’ll respond. But honestly, what’s the worst that could happen?

There’s no proven way to ask someone to mentor you. You just need to be honest, kind, and respectful. You might feel nervous they’ll say no. That’s a possibility. You might need to have a few conversations before you find the right person.

Be a good mentee

A mentor/mentee relationship is a two-way street. Your mentor isn’t going to step into your life with a magic wand, and make your wishes come true. The more effort you put into your time together, the more you’ll grow.