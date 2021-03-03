Now hear this!

Before long, the timbre and volume of a conversation behind a mask began to modulate to mimic normal levels. In other words, we stopped SPEAKING UP.

It’s not a problem at home. Without our masks, John and I continue our marriage shorthand of pretending to listen and responding to statements with a pat “yeah.” If I didn’t hear him correctly, I probably knew what he meant, anyway. Most of our conversations have been the same for the last 30+ years.

So, it’s a bit of a shock to me now to find out I cannot hear well unless I can see lips and teeth and chins bobbing up and down as they make words.

My coworkers have returned to their normal volume of speaking. They chat confidently around my desk and chuckle quietly to comments I have to guess at.

If they look my way, I know I’m expected to somehow reply. I mostly nod.

Compounding the problem is the mask itself. After all this time, our masks have become limp, baggy wads of cotton with flaccid loops. Our noses barely hold them up, and although we enjoy the extra air we can breathe beneath the worn material, our mouths are no longer detectable at all.