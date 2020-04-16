Now is the time to challenge yourself

We are now several weeks into sheltering in place. Those of us with the privilege of working from home are employed, however, our schedules are not the same. My senior pastor has encouraged our leadership staff to invest in continued learning during this time when we cannot do everything we once did.
I am enjoying a great book entitled, All In, by Mark Batterson. In this title, he focuses on having something so worthwhile to live for that you are willing to commit to it fully. Batterson shared the following words in a college graduation address. I hope his words challenge you as they are challenging me.
“Quit living as if the purpose of life is to arrive safely at death. Set God-sized goals. Pursue God-ordained passions. Go after a dream that is destined to fail without divine intervention. Keep asking questions. Keep making mistakes. Keep seeking God. Stop pointing out problems and become part of the solution. Stop repeating the past and start creating the future. Stop playing it safe and start taking risks.
"Expand your horizons. Accumulate experiences. Enjoy the journey. Live like today is the first day and last day of your life. Don’t let what’s wrong with you keep you from worshipping what’s right with God. Burn sinful bridges. Blaze new trails. Don’t let fear dictate your decisions. Take a flying leap of faith. Quit holding out. Quit holding back. Go all in with God. Go all out for God.”
During this past month as our lives have ground to a halt, many of us have not just slowed down, we have also lost sight of the fact that while life is temporarily on hold, it is not over. Incredible challenges and opportunities lie ahead! Slowing down is appropriate; losing sight of what God still wants us to accomplish is not.
Batterson’s words remind me of a profound challenge from the Apostle Paul. The fact that he wrote these words from prison make them even more relevant. “I know how to live on almost nothing or with everything. I have learned the secret of living in every situation, whether it is with a full stomach or empty, with plenty or little. For I can do everything through Christ, who gives me strength.” (Philippians 4:12-13, NLT)
Paul’s point for us is that with God’s help we can make a difference no matter our circumstances. Despite all that is going on, now is not the time to give up. Now is the time to recommit ourselves to becoming all God wants us to be. This is our hour. What will you and I do with this pivotal moment?
Now Is the Time
