Now is the time to challenge yourself

During this past month as our lives have ground to a halt, many of us have not just slowed down, we have also lost sight of the fact that while life is temporarily on hold, it is not over. Incredible challenges and opportunities lie ahead! Slowing down is appropriate; losing sight of what God still wants us to accomplish is not.

Batterson’s words remind me of a profound challenge from the Apostle Paul. The fact that he wrote these words from prison make them even more relevant. “I know how to live on almost nothing or with everything. I have learned the secret of living in every situation, whether it is with a full stomach or empty, with plenty or little. For I can do everything through Christ, who gives me strength.” (Philippians 4:12-13, NLT)

Paul’s point for us is that with God’s help we can make a difference no matter our circumstances. Despite all that is going on, now is not the time to give up. Now is the time to recommit ourselves to becoming all God wants us to be. This is our hour. What will you and I do with this pivotal moment?

Now Is the Time