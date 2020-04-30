Now might be a good time to resurrect 'May Day'

Most people over 60 probably can recall making May Day baskets in grade school of woven strips of colored paper. These structures were made by each child who laboriously wove and pasted (remember the wonderful thick, white paste?) strips to form small baskets with another strip pasted on to form the handle. These treasures were then taken home and filled with small flowers to present to their mom or left at a friend’s house.
My baskets usually were a tad lopsided and paste smeared, but I always proudly carried it home and filled it with moss, violets and dandelions that I picked from our yard. The flowers were usually a bit wilted and droopy by the time I had filled the basket, and if I hadn’t filled the bottom with moss or grass, the stems would be poking through the woven bottom.
Still my mother always exclaimed over their beauty and usually placed them on the kitchen window ledge where they could easily be seen and admired.
She would then help me make one or two other baskets and supply a few more substantial flowers from her plants or flowering shrubs to be placed in them. These I would take to our next-door neighbors’ houses to hang on their doorknobs or place on the porch, I’d knock on the door and run to hide, hoping they wouldn’t know who had left the baskets. They too, like my mom, were thoroughly kind and would act surprised and thrilled when they spied the baskets. They would carry out the fun by looking around to see if they could find the gift-giver, which they always could, and say loudly, “Oh, I wonder who left this beautiful basket!”
I would giggle from my hiding place and feel quite rewarded with the success of my surprise.
I’m sure making May Day baskets by young elementary children has now gone the same way as the lovely Maypole Dance the older grade schoolgirls looked forward to each year.
At the old North Ward (also known as the Annie Lloyd School) that I attended, a tall metal pole was set off to one side of the schoolyard and each May Day it was decorated with long ribbons of various pastel colors. Several girls were selected, either by the teachers or sometimes the class students, for the honor or taking part in the intricate dance around the Maypole — each carrying a different colored streamer, which was eventually wrapped around the pole. The special honor was to be named the May Queen.
The entire school would be let out to watch the performance along with many of the parents and people of the town. It was a beautiful performance and had to be precisely done to end up with the Maypole and not the dancers being wrapped in the streamers.
Or course, every younger girl was envious and held the dream of one day being the May Queen or at least, one of the chosen dancers. It was one of my hopes that did not occur, possibly as I had moved with my parents to St. Louis the years I would have been in fourth or fifth grade. What a disappointment! But thinking of it now, maybe not nearly as disappointing as having been there and not having been selected as one of the participants!
I’m sorry that the May Day traditions here in the states seem to have vanished from the list of annual celebrations we look forward to. It really was a very kind and lovely way to recognize the bounty of spring and the coming summer.
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, May Day began as a Celtic celebration of the halfway point to summer. It sprang from astronomy, which was carefully observed and used for planting seasons. May First is halfway between the spring equinox and the summer solstice. The day became one on which villagers would sing and dance when the first sprouts appeared in the fields, denoting a healthy crop for the harvest. At that time, cattle would be let out to pasture, bonfires were built, and both the doors of houses and the cattle were decorated with yellow flowers.
This rejoicing over the signs of spring and good crops eventually evolved into the May Day traditions of weaving garlands of wildflowers, crowning a May King and Queen, and setting up a Maypole and decorating it in the center of the village or in the school yard. The May celebration was held in all English villages and became quite popular with dances, music, plays and the crowning of a May Queen. Baskets were filled with flowers, candies, or significant trinkets and left on the doorsteps of a sweetheart.
The Puritans who first settled the new continent of America, did not observe the celebration as they felt it was most pagan and refused to allow the celebration. Therefore, the celebration of May First never became as well observed and popular in America and the traditions slowly faded away It wasn’t until the late 19th century that some of the old customs were revived; especially the making of May Baskets and the Maypole dance. The observances lasted in schools thru the 1950s.
Personally, I feel this time of required social separation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would be a wonderful time to revive the tradition of May Flower baskets. The many parents who have also now been placed in the role of schoolteacher for the stay-at-home students, would find this an easy and fun project to do. The baskets are very simple to make using common and easy to find supplies.
All that is required are color paper, cut in strips to weave into a somewhat basket shape, or use the colored paper, paper plates, or even folded newspaper and roll into a cone-shape and staple closed. The kids will enjoy making and decorating them and can leave them on the porch, yard or even hang them from the mailboxes for their friends, neighbors and family members.
It might even be a great way for all of us to celebrate May Day, which is this Friday, by making a basket and leaving it on a friend’s doorstep while still observing a good social distance. Spring still has some beautiful days ahead and we can look forward to being outdoors again in the summer.
We’ve so far survived the necessary isolation in our homes and, by continuing to be careful and considerate of others with the lessening of strict interaction with others, we can now look forward to a limited return to our usual way of life and have hope for a pandemic -free future.
We have a lot to be thankful for and as the restrictions are eased, it would be well to make a larger May Day basket to take to those hard-working people who still continue to faithfully work for the health, safety, service and welfare of the rest of us throughout this unbelievably surreal time. Because of their diligence we are able to celebrate this May Day and say thank you that we are.
