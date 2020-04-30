Now might be a good time to resurrect 'May Day'

Personally, I feel this time of required social separation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would be a wonderful time to revive the tradition of May Flower baskets. The many parents who have also now been placed in the role of schoolteacher for the stay-at-home students, would find this an easy and fun project to do. The baskets are very simple to make using common and easy to find supplies.

All that is required are color paper, cut in strips to weave into a somewhat basket shape, or use the colored paper, paper plates, or even folded newspaper and roll into a cone-shape and staple closed. The kids will enjoy making and decorating them and can leave them on the porch, yard or even hang them from the mailboxes for their friends, neighbors and family members.

It might even be a great way for all of us to celebrate May Day, which is this Friday, by making a basket and leaving it on a friend’s doorstep while still observing a good social distance. Spring still has some beautiful days ahead and we can look forward to being outdoors again in the summer.

We’ve so far survived the necessary isolation in our homes and, by continuing to be careful and considerate of others with the lessening of strict interaction with others, we can now look forward to a limited return to our usual way of life and have hope for a pandemic -free future.

We have a lot to be thankful for and as the restrictions are eased, it would be well to make a larger May Day basket to take to those hard-working people who still continue to faithfully work for the health, safety, service and welfare of the rest of us throughout this unbelievably surreal time. Because of their diligence we are able to celebrate this May Day and say thank you that we are.

