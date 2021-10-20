Oh, what a state we’re in!

Let’s go exploring our own state on its 200th year anniversary!
If you took a poll on what and where Missouri is from residents of the other 49 states, mostly you’d probably hear “The Arch, St. Louis Cardinals,” and from the more literate, “Mark Twain.” As to where Missouri is located, a vague response of “Somewhere kind of in the middle of the country…. I think.”
To those who haven’t lived here or in an adjoining state, we fall somewhere in the category of “I once knew someone from there” to “I’ve heard of it.” Travel north of Missouri and you’re a “Southerner.” Go south and your tagged as a “Damn Yankee!” Easterners might think of us as anything from rustics to hillbillies, while westerners don’t spend much time thinking about any other states at all.
That’s okay. We don’t need the endorsements or adulations of others: we know who we are and what we are. From our own purple hills to our mighty rivers, this state is a great place to be.
We’re even proud of our nickname, “The Show Me State,” that is most often attributed to Willard Duncan Vandiver. He was a Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Missouri, who, in 1899, made a speech where he stated in part, “…..frothy eloquence neither convinces nor satisfies me. I am from Missouri…you have got to show me.”
While Missourians do tend to have the “Show Me” attitude, even more we like to “Show You” what Missouri really is and has given to this country. We’ll start this two-part column with a partial list of famous Missourians. You’ll probably recognize all of the names… but be amazed to know they came from our state!
Missouri and Missourians have contributed heavily to every walk of life. They have made contributions that have made our lives today better, healthier, more productive, easier, safer and certainly, more enjoyable through communications, transportation, medicine, entertainment, sports, research, education, art and every other field. As well, let’s not forget our often overlooked farmers and ranchers.
They’re the ones who have been here since the first settlers and have provided abundantly for us throughout the years. (Unfortunately, individual farmers rarely have time or interest in being named to a “most famous list.” So, we’ll just include all of them here in this list.) As well, we have hundreds more famous people from here than just the well-known figures of Samuel Clements (Mark Twain) and Harry S Truman, the 33rd president of the United States.
Would it surprise you to learn that among a long list of other notables the following, who were either born or grew up in Missouri, are Walt Disney and all of the wonders he has wrought, Maya Angelou, poet; Kate Spade, fashion designer; T.S. Eliot, playwright and essayist; George Washington Carver, agricultural scientist and inventor; Brad Pitt, Vincent Price, John Goodman and Dick Van Dyke, all actors; Josephine Baker, singer and actress; Yogi Berra, baseball player and unintentional comedian; Harry Caray, sports broadcaster; Bill Bradley, basketball and Olympic medalist; Ginger Rogers, dancer and actress; John Huston, filmmaker; Bert Bacharach, songwriter and pianist; John D. (Black Jack) Pershing, WWI commander of the American Expeditionary Forces (AEF); Doris Roberts (better known as Raymond's mother on Everybody Loves Raymond,), actress along with Shelley Winters, Betty Grable and Jean Harlow. Walter Cronkite, TV news anchor, Molly Brown, socialite and Titanic heroine; Dale Carnegie, motivator and writer; Edwin Powell Hubble, astronomer; and…. well, we’ve just scratched the surface. I could go on and on and on.
It’s just possible Missouri has given our country and the world a great deal more per capita through the efforts of the few listed above and all those not listed, than any other state. We may not be the biggest or most admired… but, by golly, the world would be a much poorer place without those who have called Missouri home.
In the next column, we’ll look at some facts about the state, things Missouri’s known for and interesting places to visit. It’s all part of exploring our own 200-year-old backyard!