Oh, what a state we’re in!

While Missourians do tend to have the “Show Me” attitude, even more we like to “Show You” what Missouri really is and has given to this country. We’ll start this two-part column with a partial list of famous Missourians. You’ll probably recognize all of the names… but be amazed to know they came from our state!

Missouri and Missourians have contributed heavily to every walk of life. They have made contributions that have made our lives today better, healthier, more productive, easier, safer and certainly, more enjoyable through communications, transportation, medicine, entertainment, sports, research, education, art and every other field. As well, let’s not forget our often overlooked farmers and ranchers.

They’re the ones who have been here since the first settlers and have provided abundantly for us throughout the years. (Unfortunately, individual farmers rarely have time or interest in being named to a “most famous list.” So, we’ll just include all of them here in this list.) As well, we have hundreds more famous people from here than just the well-known figures of Samuel Clements (Mark Twain) and Harry S Truman, the 33rd president of the United States.