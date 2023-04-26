My husband is in this marriage for the long haul. Literally. John has loaded his pickup with almost every bulky piece of furniture in our house at least once. From house to house. From store to house. And from yard sale to house. He has a truck and he knows how to use it.

During most of our marriage, we lived in the country — too far out of town to qualify for free delivery from anywhere. Rather than pay the extra fee, we chose to risk John’s back, his safety, and his patience instead.

Most of the time, things went without a hitch. John is careful and savvy in the ways of bulky transport. But sometimes his Popeye muscles and Superman reflexes — both so important when lifting bulky objects and wedging them into the bed of his pickup — went on the blink.

One year, we bought a recliner. John’s TV chair. I selected and paid for it during the day, and called John to pick it up on his way home from work. He was used to these calls; he usually only saw the result (and the weight) of major buys.

Two hours later than his usual evening arrival, John backed into the driveway and stomped into the kitchen.

“It fell out of the truck on I-70,” he snarled, “but I got it back.” The bungee strap he had used to secure it into the bed of the pickup had broken, and the chair flipped out onto the passing lane of the multi-lane interstate.

“Nobody would stop and help,” he said, hiking up his work pants like a prizefighter. “I wrestled and wrangled that thing back onto the truck and retied it in with an extension cord.” He was proud. My hero.

The chair was a little dusty and there was a rip on one corner. I turned that side to the wall and smacked the cushions a few times to loosen the highway gravel embedded here and there.

John didn’t mind hauling things home. What he hated was hauling things BACK.

Unfortunately, it happened to us a lot. We are unlucky people when it comes to major purchases. We bought a white refrigerator. It came home in a box marked ‘white’. The fridge was brown.

The washer John wobbled up the four porch steps and removed the back door to bring in had a broken control knob and a dented lid.

I wonder if other husbands leave their trucks idling in the driveway while they bring appliances inside the house, planning to make a return trip with damaged goods. It’s just routine at our house.

Lately, I’ve tried to curtail buying things that require heavy lifting. I may be imagining it, but lately I notice a bit of aggravation in John’s ‘OK’ when I ask him to pick something up.

That may be because we have replaced tons of major appliances in the last decade, and when you add up the time involved in returning some and exchanging others, my husband has probably hauled enough stuff to furnish Graceland.

John has always said he has a strong back and a weak mind. Great traits in a husband. Maybe I’ll take one of the $50 we saved on delivery charges and buy him few new bungee straps.