Only God knows

April 12 is a monumental day in American history.

Although 2021 marks the 160th anniversary of the event to which I am about to refer, very few remembered. Do you recognize the date? Perhaps adding the year will help, 1861. If you are still in the dark, let me add another detail. It occurred near Charleston, South Carolina at Fort Sumter.

April 12, 1861 marked the first battle of the Civil War. South Carolina’s militia began shelling the fort at 4:30 a.m. and for the next 34 hours, 50 Confederate guns and mortars launched more than 4,000 rounds at the poorly supplied fort. As the bombing continued the citizens of Charleston celebrated the beginning of the war.

The fort’s commander Major Robert Anderson was forced to surrender the following day, April 13. As he retreated north, he took with him the United States flag that had flown over the fort.