Our ultimate pursuit

Joseph Stowell served as president of the Moody Bible Institute for several years. Nearly anyone who has heard him speak knows he is not a good preacher; he is a great one. He sometimes writes devotionals for Our Daily Bread. One of these was written for June 23, 2018.

In it I appreciated Stowell’s vulnerability as he wrote about the time he was invited to sit next to Billy Graham at a dinner. He felt honored, but also a little nervous about what to say to the world-famous evangelist.

As he anticipated his wonderful opportunity he came up with what he thought would be an interesting conversation starter. He asked the famous preacher what he had loved most about his years of ministry, but before Reverend Graham could respond, Stowell’s nerves caused him to begin awkwardly suggesting possible answers.

“Was it knowing presidents, kings, and queens? Was it preaching the gospel to millions of people around the world?”

Graham interrupted Stowell’s suggestions and confidently said, “It has been my fellowship with Jesus. To sense His presence, to glean His wisdom, to have Him guide and direct me — that has been my greatest joy.”