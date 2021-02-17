Outsmarting the robots

Edit your resumé to fit the job you’re applying for – Because you’ll be tailoring your resumé based on the keywords, you won’t want to keep submitting the same document over and over to multiple companies. Not only will it be harder to beat the ATS because you might not have the exact right keywords from the job description, but any recruiter who sees your resumé will be able to tell if it’s just a generic one that you send to everyone.

Don’t apply for too many roles in the same company – It’s okay to apply for multiple roles if the positions are similar, but don’t apply to be a marketer, copy editor, customer service representative, and developer at the same organization—even if you have the skill set for all of them. This makes it look like you’re not sure what you want to do, and that will definitely raise some red flags.

See if your resumé would pass an ATS

Because every ATS is different, there’s no surefire way to see if your resumé would pass the test. But there are a few ways to check for problems.