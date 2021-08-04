Overcoming doubt

Many believe Christians should never acknowledge their doubts. Having occasional doubts is normal since every believer sometimes has questions about their faith. Even strong believers occasionally acknowledge their faith is not as strong as they wish. What is most surprising is how scripture does not whitewash a Christian’s struggle to believe.

The father of the Jewish nation, Abraham, cried out to God, “O Sovereign LORD, what good are all your blessings when I don’t even have a son…? Since you’ve given me no children, Eliezer of Damascus, a servant in my household, will inherit all my wealth.” (Genesis 15:2, NLT) His statement does not immediately reveal a lack of faith. However, God had already promised him, “…I will give you so many descendants that, like the dust of the earth, they cannot be counted!” (Genesis 13:16, NLT) So without question, the man famous for faith at that moment doubted God’s promise.