Pandemic has been a strange experience for all

We have sure experienced some things these last few months that I never dreamed I would ever see in my lifetime. The governor has announced that Missouri will fully reopen and enter into Phase 2 on June 16. During Phase 2, there will be no statewide health order. All statewide restrictions will be lifted, though local officials will still have the authority to put further rules, regulations, or ordinances in place. I don’t know about you but I for one am ready to get back to a little more normalcy. We all need to still make sure we are using sanitary precautions to help stay healthy, but if this virus is going to be around we need to learn how to live with it.