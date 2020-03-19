Panic or perspective

Everyone I know is talking about the coronavirus because it is affecting all of us. I am using data from https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus in this column. Here are the current statistics as of the time I write this on March 17. There are currently 167,502 confirmed cases worldwide. Nearly half (81,077) are in China, but only 29 new cases were confirmed there yesterday.

Italy, with a population of 60 million has been particularly affected; there were 3,590 new cases confirmed yesterday. One Italian physician described the pandemic this way: “…there are no more surgeons, urologists, orthopedists in our hospital: now, we are only doctors, who have suddenly become part of a single team to face this tsunami that has overwhelmed us.”

In the US, between March 11 and 16, the number of confirmed cases more than doubled. To slow and ultimately stop the spread of the disease many things we take for granted have been affected. Schools, restaurants, and churches are closed, all sporting events are cancelled, and the situation continues to get worse with no easy to predict end in sight.

While some believe the situation is being overblown by the media, the rate at which COVID-19 is increasing worldwide, nearly 14,000 new cases confirmed yesterday alone, suggests it cannot be taken lightly.