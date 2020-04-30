Parson announces recovery plan's first phase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The same day the Missouri House returned to Jefferson City to work on the state operating budget, Gov. Mike Parson announced the first phase of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan. The Governor’s plan outlines how Missouri will gradually begin to reopen economic and social activity on Monday, May 4, 2020.

“With favorable data and approval from state health officials, we are ready to take another step forward in the recovery of Missouri,” said Parson, who noted the plan will begin Monday, May 4 and extend through Sunday, May 31.

The governor’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan is designed to protect those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 while returning Missouri to a new normal. The plan will:

■ Expand testing capacity and volume in the state

■ Expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains

■ Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity, including isolation and alternate care facilities for those that cannot self-quarantine at home

■ Improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data