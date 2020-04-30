Parson announces recovery plan's first phase

The same day the Missouri House returned to Jefferson City to work on the state operating budget, Gov. Mike Parson announced the first phase of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan. The Governor’s plan outlines how Missouri will gradually begin to reopen economic and social activity on Monday, May 4, 2020.
“With favorable data and approval from state health officials, we are ready to take another step forward in the recovery of Missouri,” said Parson, who noted the plan will begin Monday, May 4 and extend through Sunday, May 31.
The governor’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan is designed to protect those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 while returning Missouri to a new normal. The plan will:
■ Expand testing capacity and volume in the state
■ Expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains
■ Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity, including isolation and alternate care facilities for those that cannot self-quarantine at home
■ Improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data
The governor said that during phase one of the plan, citizens will be able to return to economic and social activities. However, citizens must adhere to social distancing requirements, including maintaining six feet of space between individuals in most cases. Under phase one, there are no limitations on social gatherings as long as necessary precautions are taken and six feet of distance can be maintained between individuals.
Phase one of the governor’s plan also allows all businesses to be open provided that the social distancing guidelines are followed. Some businesses will be required to take additional precautions to protect their employees and the public, such as occupancy limits at retail locations.
Parson said, “All of Missouri’s businesses, employers, and employees are vital to our state’s economy and well-being. Opening these businesses is going to look very different for awhile, but I’m confident Missourians will abide by the guidelines as we move forward.”
The governor emphasized that some communities may be able to reopen at a faster rate than others. Local officials will have the authority to put further rules, regulations, or ordinances in place so long as they are not inconsistent with the statewide order.
Even as Missouri gradually reopens, citizens are encouraged to continue taking precautions to protect themselves and others:
■ Stay home if sick
■ Wash hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer
■ Avoid touching your face
■ Sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of elbow
■ Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces
■ Avoid socializing in groups that do not readily allow for appropriate social distancing
■ Minimize travel to the extent possible
Additionally, all businesses are encouraged to do the following:
■ Implement basic infection prevention measures informed by industry best practices
■ Modify physical work spaces to maximize social distancing
■ Minimize business travel
■ Develop an infectious disease preparedness and response plan
■ Do not allow symptomatic people to physically return to work until cleared by a medical provider
■ Encourage telework whenever possible and feasible with business operations
■ Return to work in phases and/or split shifts
■ Limit access to common areas where personnel are likely to congregate and interact
■ Ensure that sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with public health guidance
For more information on the “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan, please visit ShowMeStrong.Mo.Gov.
If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact my office via phone call or by email to mike.henderson@house.mo.gov.
It is my honor and my duty to to represent the citizens of the 117th district.
