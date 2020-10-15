Parson releases funds in improving economy

The state’s improving economy and rising revenue totals have prompted Gov. Mike Parson to release funds that were previously withheld to ensure a balanced budget. He announced the release of more than $38 million in general revenue, as well as the issuance of nearly $95 million in CARES Act funding. The $133 million in funding will go to critical services in several areas, with nearly $100 million going to support K-12 and higher education.

Gov. Parson said, “When we evaluated the impact of COVID-19 on Missouri’s economy and state revenues back in June, we had to make some difficult decisions to keep our budget balanced. However, we promised to reevaluate our spending after the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2021, and that is what we have done.”

Earlier in the year, the state restricted approximately $436 million in spending in an effort to keep the budget balanced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to withhold that amount was based in part on a projection of approximately 16.3 percent unemployment in the state. Today, the state’s current unemployment rate is at 7 percent, which is significantly less than what was projected and lower than the current national rate. The state also saw net general revenue collections for September 2020 increase by 3 percent compared to September 2019, increasing from $917.3 million last year to $944.5 million this year.