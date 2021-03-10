Parson releases millions in FY21 restrictions

Under this legislation, the Department of Labor will still seek repayment of the state portion of the overpayments, however, the repayments would be made without interest and penalties. The DOL will work out an affordable payment plan with each recipient so in essence the state portion will end up being a zero interest loan. The bill now moves to the Senate for debate.

Two 'Wright' House Bills voted out of committees

HB 834 passed its final vote in the Health and Mental Health Committee by a vote of 15 to 0 this past week. The bill addresses the problem of Pharmacy Benefits Managers (PBMs) drastically increasing the costs of drugs to our citizens. This bill allows our local pharmacists to tell consumers if there are less expensive drug options available to them. Because of “gag” orders placed in contracts between the PBMs and our local pharmacies, pharmacists are not allowed to offer less expensive, alternative drugs that are not on the PBM’s formulary of products, which allows PBMs and their affiliates to make more in profits. The bill now goes to the Administrative Rules Committee and then hopefully on to the full House for a final vote.