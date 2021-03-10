Parson releases millions in FY21 restrictions

Dear Friends,
Gov. Mike Parson has released nearly $281 million in general revenue restrictions. The released funds go to numerous state departments including Elementary and Secondary Education, Agriculture, Health and Senior Services, and Social Services.
Gov. Parson had previously restricted $438 million in funding due to the impact of COVID-19. By restricting funds the governor ensured a balanced budget and funding to combat the virus.
Missouri’s unemployment rate had been projected to be around 16.3 percent but is currently at 5.8 percent. The state also continues to outpace its economic growth forecast increasing 18.5 percent over prior year with revenues going from $6.08 billion last year to $7.2 billion this year.
House bills forgive unemployment overpayments
Thousands of Missourians who received unemployment overpayments in error will be pleased to learn at least some of their debt will be forgiven under legislation approved this week by the Missouri House. The bill ensures Missourians who received overpayments, non-fraudulently, will not have to repay the federal portion of the unemployment payments they received, which is approximately 75% of the total overpayment.
Because the state’s Department of Labor was inundated with unemployment benefits requests during the pandemic, they rushed to get payments processed and inadvertently sent out around $146 million in unemployment benefits to 46,000 Missourians who didn’t qualify. Unemployment recipients spent the money on rent, mortgage payments, utilities and other necessities. Months later the state discovered their error and notified the recipients that the aid they received had to be repaid. The average repayment amount was thousands of dollars.
Under this legislation, the Department of Labor will still seek repayment of the state portion of the overpayments, however, the repayments would be made without interest and penalties. The DOL will work out an affordable payment plan with each recipient so in essence the state portion will end up being a zero interest loan. The bill now moves to the Senate for debate.
Two 'Wright' House Bills voted out of committees
HB 834 passed its final vote in the Health and Mental Health Committee by a vote of 15 to 0 this past week. The bill addresses the problem of Pharmacy Benefits Managers (PBMs) drastically increasing the costs of drugs to our citizens. This bill allows our local pharmacists to tell consumers if there are less expensive drug options available to them. Because of “gag” orders placed in contracts between the PBMs and our local pharmacies, pharmacists are not allowed to offer less expensive, alternative drugs that are not on the PBM’s formulary of products, which allows PBMs and their affiliates to make more in profits. The bill now goes to the Administrative Rules Committee and then hopefully on to the full House for a final vote.
HB 447 passed out of the Tourism Committee with a unanimous vote of 9 to 0. This bill designates the St. Louis Arch as the official Missouri state monument. This was a particularly fun bill to file and present to the Tourism Committee. Ms. Janis Chatman brought two art students and their parents, to Jefferson City to testify before the committee with me. After I presented the bill to the committee Ms. Chatman provided her testimony and then Layton Massey and Colton Gabel represented our area well by providing their impressive testimonies before the committee. The bill now proceeds to the Legislative Rules Committee for approval and the opportunity to be voted on by the full House.
'Women Legislators of Missouri' to hold annual scholarship contest
The Women Legislators of Missouri are encouraging young women set to graduate from high school at the end of this year to apply for a $500 college scholarship. The senior scholarship program provides financial assistance to female students on the basis of leadership, academics and community service. Candidates must fill out an application and are required to submit a 500-word essay answering the question, “If you were a state legislator, what would you hope to accomplish and why?”
Each year the group selects one student from each of Missouri’s congressional districts to receive the award. Members hope to spread the word about the scholarship opportunity so that female students from all parts of the state will apply.
The submission deadline is Wednesday, March 31, and the group will select recipients and then hold a reception in their honor on Monday, April 19 at the Missouri State Capitol.
A link to download the scholarship application is located at www.myscholarshipcentral.org. Individuals interested in applying can contact the office of Rep. Suzie Pollock at 573-751-1119 for more information.
Missouri Health and Senior Services — COVID-19
If you are having difficulty signing up online to register for a vaccine, DHSS has staff available to help register through their COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.
My office is here to keep you informed on legislative issues and the progress of bills moving through the House and the Senate. To access the Missouri House, click on www.house.mo.gov
If you have any questions or need assistance regarding state matters, you can contact me via email at dale.wright@house.mo.gov or office phone at 573-751-3455.