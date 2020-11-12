Paying tribute to our veterans

We are blessed beyond measure with freedom and prosperity that is unique among all the inhabitants of the earth. As citizens of the greatest nation in the world we are the envy of all those who don’t call America home. Each Veterans Day we have the opportunity to give thanks for the freedoms, rights, and liberties that we enjoy. As benefactors, we should give thanks to all those who have sacrificed to secure and defend theses special gifts. These sacrifices have been made by the proud American men and women who made the selfless decision to serve as members of our Armed Forces. These heroes chose a life of service, and took a path that few have the bravery or the commitment to undertake.

While some have made the ultimate sacrifice and live now only in our hearts and memories, many more have returned home to continue their service to this nation in one way or another. Even though they no longer wear a uniform, their love of country and their duty to this nation is in no way diminished. Even though they no longer serve in active duty, their patriotism and their heroism still lives on. They now serve our nation as community leaders, successful business men and women, and are productive members of our society.