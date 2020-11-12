Paying tribute to our veterans

We are blessed beyond measure with freedom and prosperity that is unique among all the inhabitants of the earth. As citizens of the greatest nation in the world we are the envy of all those who don’t call America home. Each Veterans Day we have the opportunity to give thanks for the freedoms, rights, and liberties that we enjoy. As benefactors, we should give thanks to all those who have sacrificed to secure and defend theses special gifts. These sacrifices have been made by the proud American men and women who made the selfless decision to serve as members of our Armed Forces. These heroes chose a life of service, and took a path that few have the bravery or the commitment to undertake.
While some have made the ultimate sacrifice and live now only in our hearts and memories, many more have returned home to continue their service to this nation in one way or another. Even though they no longer wear a uniform, their love of country and their duty to this nation is in no way diminished. Even though they no longer serve in active duty, their patriotism and their heroism still lives on. They now serve our nation as community leaders, successful business men and women, and are productive members of our society.
As benefactors of their sacrifices we must acknowledge their contributions and give them the recognition they deserve for putting love of country above love of self. I am proud to say Missouri has always been a state that is willing to do all it can to help the almost 500,000 veterans who call our state home. In the legislature, we strive each year to pay tribute to our veterans in the form of legislation that can make their lives better, and that will ensure the people of Missouri never lose sight of the many things veterans have done, and continue to do to make our great nation even greater.
In 2020 the General Assembly passed SB 656 to recognize the contributions of Missouri’s veterans. The bill shines a spotlight on our veterans by holding Honor Guard Appreciation Day and Ghost Army Recognition Day. The bill also raises awareness about the high rate of suicide among our veterans by creating Buddy Check 22 Day. The bill also creates two special licenses plates; the Meritorious Service Medal license plate and the Central Missouri Honor Flight license plate. Finally, the bill requires the Missouri Veterans Commission to seek out business organizations that are interested in hiring veterans for available job opportunities.
While these aren’t major recognitions being addressed by the legislature, they are indicative of the strong spirit of appreciation both the House of Representatives and Senate have for the many veterans who call Missouri home. In nearly every legislative session, we legislators address issues that are important to those who have served our nation. It’s a duty all lawmakers take very seriously as we are dedicated to addressing the needs of our veterans when and where we can.
So as we observe this Veterans Day, I ask that we all make the promise to treat our veterans with the respect they have earned and deserve. Let us vow to do it not just on one day each year, but on each and every day. Their extraordinary sacrifices and accomplishments have created an incomprehensible debt that we must consistently work to repay. Their sacrifices have given us the nation we love, and their commitment to service has protected the freedoms we all hold so dear. For this and for all they have done, we say “Thank you”!
God Bless the USA!
