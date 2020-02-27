Peace with God top priority

It is easy to understand why the Astros resorted to cheating. The Athletic has also reported that inside MLB there is a feeling among players and staff that illegal sign stealing is everywhere. If these reports are accurate, we understand why the Astros and other teams cheat… but that still does not make it right. The reality is that understanding cheating and accepting it are very different things.

In the Sermon on the Mount Jesus challenged his listeners to live in such a way that when we say yes it means yes and when we say no it means no. (Matthew 5:37) In other words, be honest, do not cheat or play games with the truth.

Perhaps most significantly, when we sin scripture encourages us to confess our failure to God without making excuses and simply ask for his forgiveness. When God confronted King David about his affair with Bathsheba and the subsequent murder of her husband, David confessed his sin without any excuses. Here is part of David’s prayer, “Wash me clean from my guilt. Purify me from my sin. For I recognize my rebellion; it haunts me day and night.” (Psalm 51:2-3, NLT)

In contrast to Astros owner Jim Crane’s half-hearted excuse, David did not focus on protecting his image, but on obtaining God’s forgiveness. When we sin, and all of us do, you and I need to follow David’s example and make peace with God our top priority.

