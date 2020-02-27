Peace with God top priority

By now you have probably heard about the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal. The team won Texas’ only Major League Baseball (MLB) championship in 2017. These gifted athletes played extraordinarily well together; despite that, what happened has tarnished their championship.
The story began to unfold when Mike Fiers, a pitcher who had played for the Astros in 2017, admitted to The Athletic that the team was using a video camera in center field to steal the opposing team’s signs to their pitchers. This gave Astro batters an unfair advantage because they consistently knew what kind of pitch they were about to get.
An investigation was opened by MLB and they discovered that Fiers’ allegations were accurate. At first glance the Astros seemed to take the matter seriously; both the manager and general manager were fired. In addition, the Astros were fined the maximum allowable fine of $5 million and lost their first- and second-round draft picks for two years.
You have free articles remaining.
However, with the recent beginning of spring training, the Astros made their first public statement about the scandal. Owner Jim Crane told reporters, “Our opinion is this didn’t impact the game.” Many players also claimed their cheating did not change the results of the 2017 postseason and that their World Series trophy should not be taken. However, not every player was so dismissive. Astros’ shortstop Carlos Correa admitted, “We were wrong for everything we did in 2017… it was just bad.”
It is easy to understand why the Astros resorted to cheating. The Athletic has also reported that inside MLB there is a feeling among players and staff that illegal sign stealing is everywhere. If these reports are accurate, we understand why the Astros and other teams cheat… but that still does not make it right. The reality is that understanding cheating and accepting it are very different things.
In the Sermon on the Mount Jesus challenged his listeners to live in such a way that when we say yes it means yes and when we say no it means no. (Matthew 5:37) In other words, be honest, do not cheat or play games with the truth.
Perhaps most significantly, when we sin scripture encourages us to confess our failure to God without making excuses and simply ask for his forgiveness. When God confronted King David about his affair with Bathsheba and the subsequent murder of her husband, David confessed his sin without any excuses. Here is part of David’s prayer, “Wash me clean from my guilt. Purify me from my sin. For I recognize my rebellion; it haunts me day and night.” (Psalm 51:2-3, NLT)
In contrast to Astros owner Jim Crane’s half-hearted excuse, David did not focus on protecting his image, but on obtaining God’s forgiveness. When we sin, and all of us do, you and I need to follow David’s example and make peace with God our top priority.