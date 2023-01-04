Peas make it a good year

Mom always said that eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day brings good luck throughout the coming year. I looked it up: some cultures suggest you eat 365 peas, one for every day, to assure prosperity.

I’m not worried about prosperity, and my stomach couldn’t handle 365 black-eyed peas all at once. But I DO want good luck in 2023. So, I followed Mom’s advice.

I didn’t just buy a can of peas and heat them up. That’s too easy. I bought dried peas — the ones in a bag on the bottom shelf of aisle 4, right under the instant rice and instant potatoes. They looked sad and ugly and yucky, but I was determined to do this right. One should have to work a little for good luck.

Sausage would add flavor. I had a recipe I’d evidently made before; it was stained with unidentifiable grease spots. In my ignorance, I must have cooked them mid-year, providing only a smattering of luck. This year I’d start off right and make peas on the correct day.

The dish cooked up nicely. The peas looked and smelled much better coming out of the oven than they did going in; they were mushy and hot instead of hard and clattery against the pan. I ate a bunch of them. I even shared a little luck with the rest of those in my house. And while I didn’t count to see how many I had gobbled down, I’m sure my appetite covered most of the days of 2023.

Now, I’m waiting for the big payoff. If those black-eyed peas are really going to do their magic, I am ready to have a good year. I have certain expectations, and I am sure they will be met.

I’ve made a list of things I know will happen now that I’ve ingested my lucky legumes:

1. My glasses will always be right where I left them, and I’ll never look for them while I have them on.

2. Every cashier I hand money to will thank me. He or she will smile. My change will go in my hand FIRST, instead of atop the bills. I hate that.

3. The dentist will tell me I have clean, cavity-free teeth that need no scraping, drilling, or filling.

4. Every Sunday, John will fix supper. And Monday. And maybe one other day during the week. I’m not greedy. Just those three times, every week.

5. My very old computer will last another year… even if it won’t update anymore.

6. When I go to the grocery store, I’ll never again have to engage in conversation with the bratty child in the cart behind me at checkout. He won’t want to know my name, won’t be curious as to why I’m buying Fritos, and his nose will not be festooned with decorative, cold-communicable mucus.

7. Somebody, somewhere, will see my column, pronounce me a literary genius, and offer me a book deal. It could happen. I ate the stupid black-eyed peas.

It’s a little scary to trust a full year of days to a pan of greasy, garlicky legumes. As a Christian, I’m not supposed to believe in luck. God is in control of my life—I know that.

I’m hoping, though, that He’ll find my pea-cooking effort amusing in its sheer, feeble humanity. And since He knows exactly how many of those peas I ate, I trust Him to provide the allotted number of good days in the New Year.

Wish me luck.