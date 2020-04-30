Persevering under trial

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Since Major League Baseball is starting late this year, I decided to share a baseball story. Cincinnati fans who attended the opening game of the 1954 season watched as their beloved Redlegs beat the Milwaukee Braves 9-8.

Fans were delighted by the win and took special notice of Jim Greengrass, who amazed fans by hitting not one, two or three doubles, but a total of four in the first game of the year. It was a sensational debut to the 1954 season!

That was not the case for the rookie who started in left field for the Milwaukee Braves. He went to the plate five times without ever making it to first base. It was anything but an impressive start. However, no baseball career is about a single game and the Braves’ rookie who could not get a hit that opening day would go on to become one of baseball’s all-time greats.

Greengrass, who started so well in 1954, would play only two more years, while Hank Aaron became a force to be reckoned with for 23 seasons. In 1956, as Greengrass was hanging up his cleats, Aaron was winning the league batting championship with a .328 season average.