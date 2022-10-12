Personal responsibility

I think it started with the warnings on dry-cleaning bags: ‘Caution. This bag is not a toy. Suffocation may occur if placed over mouth.’

Maybe it was the printing on those ominous little cellophane packets of activated charcoal flakes that came with potato chips, warning: ‘Do Not Eat.’

Or how about these familiar tips: ‘Close Cover Before Striking.’ ‘Do Not Puncture or Incinerate Can.’ ‘Light Fuse and Get Away.’

In recent decades we've become dependent on warning labels and safety tips. Our world is padded and shrink-wrapped with bilingual directions, indications for proper use, and bright red letters of dire importance.

In the process, we have forgotten how to use common sense.

I don't have a lot of what my parents called ‘horse sense.’ But as an adult, I should be able to formulate certain cause-effect patterns where my safety is concerned. You know. Things like:

Hot coffee burns. Seat belts hold you inside car in the event of sudden impact. Tongues stick to frozen metal.

Most of us do very well as grownups. But a growing population of whining, ‘I don't wanna grow up’— ‘it wasn't my fault’ adults make us look like idiots.

We have been taking marbles, coins and toothpicks from our kids for generations. It was a matter of responsibility and supervision. Nobody had to plaster warnings on pennies. Nah. We just kept an eye on things.

It is a tragedy when a child chokes on a toy from a fast-food restaurant. But it was totally preventable. Moms and dads should remember that small objects can cause problems in little mouths.

Now, if a curious child crams a small object into his mouth, a lawsuit is imminent. The toy surprise is enlarged to grossly ridiculous proportions, making it difficult to hold but impossible to swallow.

The ever visible ‘Do Not Leave Child Unattended’ signs have replaced our sensibility. Children die in steamy-hot cars. A small boy becomes entangled in the netting on a play area and strangles before an adult thinks to check on him. Yes, the play area was unsafe, and it was liable.

But if we're honest, responsible adults, we have to admit that proper supervision might have prevented this tragedy.

I have made lots of mistakes as a parent. When my youngest daughter was a baby, I plopped her into the stroller for a nice walk. On the way down the three steps from our apartment I tipped the stroller forward instead of back and she tumbled out. I was horrified at her quickly blacking eye and mad at myself for being so stupid.

But I didn't consider the stroller to be culpable. I didn't sue for damages caused by a product whose brochure neglected to warn:

‘Caution. Baby May Fall from The Stroller If Mother Tries to Maneuver It Down Concrete Stairs Without Leaning the Stroller Backward.’

I knew who was to blame. Me. I cried along with my baby. And I never made that stupid mistake again.

Yes. There are a million dangers in the world. Yes. Far too many inferior, unsafe products are being produced, and recalls are more prevalent. But safety cannot be guaranteed.

Nothing can be used, eaten, or owned without implied liability on the part of the person holding it. There is no more effective tool for preventing harm to our children than a sensible, wary adult who takes the time to judge the safety of a product, place, or activity for himself.

It's what parents have done for generations. We need to get back to work.

Cracker Jacks has been around since 1900. Nobody has eaten the prize yet, as far as I know. I hope we won't soon have to try and cram a fist-sized plastic whistle (without that dangerous twittering ball inside) into those tiny boxes. What nonsense.