Greetings friends of the 144th!

This past week as I read our local papers, I saw a letter to the editor that caught my attention. It was titled, “Pick Up Your Trash, Please” by Wayne Roderman, Ellington. This has been an issue that has been bothering me for quite some time. I picked up the phone to call Wayne but didn’t have his number so I decided to write about it. I do a lot of driving and everywhere I go I see litter. It is a terrible site to see and it seems as if no one cares anymore.

What happened to the days when people promoted a clean environment? Remember the commercial that played on TV with the Indian man shedding a tear at the littered American landscape? I think about that commercial often when I see litter across our landscape.

During the recent Stay At Home Order, I challenged families to adopt a road or area near their home and clean it up with their children. I’m not sure how many people took me up on the challenge but if we would each do our part we can, “Make America Beautiful Again”. Thank you Wayne for speaking out about this issue.

Legislation to protect state's most vulnerable children signed into law (HB 1414)