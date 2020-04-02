Playing politics with coronavirus

Speaker Pelosi’s instance to incorporate her liberal fantasies into this response package, held up strong, bipartisan legislation that was not perfect, but provided critical resources to our struggling businesses on Main Street. For example, if you’re a small business with less than 500 employees, you can go to your local bank and get a loan that is guaranteed by the government. Best of all, if you use this loan to cover rent, utilities or payroll, then you don’t even have to pay it back. This is lifesaving support to many of our family-owned businesses that have been stunned or even shuttered by the coronavirus. Another essential provision of this bill provides the government with the ability to mass produce vaccines while they are still being tested. While there is inherent risk with this process, it would drastically reduce the time Americans would have to wait for lifesaving cures once a viable vaccine is found. Thankfully, American innovation and ingenuity have already pioneered feasible vaccine options that are currently being studied in human trials. Even better, with the resources provided for by this bill, we will be able to get that vaccine to market faster than ever before. While these provisions will help Americans across the country, I remain fixated on making sure the needs of our rural communities are heard and responded to.