Bonanza

The men on Bonanza wore big hats and led boring lives. I liked listening to the theme song as the map burned. I liked seeing the guys trade barbs with each other and fight the bad guys.

Who knew the show would be around over 40 years later…and that I would be watching it through these older eyes?

The grandma in me feels a strange sympathy for Hoss now. He was clearly a bit husky and unhappy with his clumsy nature. His family loved him, but did they ever think about the poor boy’s feelings when they made him the butt of all their practical jokes?

Maybe his 10-gallon hat was huge, but did they need to fill it with horse trough water? And why did he always have to check with Paw before he did anything? Maybe they could have trusted his judgment once in a while.

If Hoss was my grandson, I’d cook him some healthier meals than the ones Hop Sing offered, and find him a sweet schoolmarm to give him lots of young’uns.

Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In