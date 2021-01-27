Practical faith

Noted youth speaker, Ken Davis, did a presentation in his college speech class that neither he nor his professor will ever forget. His grade was to be determined by how well he could drive home the point of his speech.

The title of Davis’ presentation was very bland, The Law of the Pendulum. In 20 minutes he explained how a pendulum never returns to a point higher than the point from which it was released. Because of friction and gravity, each time a pendulum swings it makes slightly less of an arc, until it finally stops.

To illustrate his point, Davis attached a three-foot string to a child’s toy top in front of a blackboard, pulled the top to one side, made a mark on the blackboard and released it. Each time it swung to his side he made a mark with chalk. In less than one minute the top stopped swinging. The marks on the blackboard proved his thesis. He then asked how many believed the law of the pendulum. Everyone, including the professor raised their hand. His professor thought the speech had ended and started toward his desk only to discover the speech was just getting started!