Pray for Afghanistan

For years I watched hours of television news each day to help me stay informed about what was going on in my community and the world. Eventually I stopped since it consistently left me frustrated about things I could not change.

Nevertheless, I am writing today about a sobering event currently in the news. Even if you do not follow current events closely you have probably heard about the unfolding tragedy in Afghanistan and know it is likely to get worse before it gets better. Let me be clear, my point is neither to agree with nor attack Presidents Trump nor Biden for the decision to pull our troops out of the war-torn country. I am writing to encourage prayer for everyone caught in the middle of this gruesome drama.

Dr. Rex Rogers, North American president of the Middle East media ministry SAT-7, recently described the dangerous conditions for Christians as the Taliban regains control. He wrote, “It’s incredibly dangerous right now for Afghans to have anything Christian on their phones. The Taliban have spies and informants everywhere.”

The ministry Open Doors ranked Afghanistan as the second-most dangerous country in the world for Christians before the Taliban regained power. The terrorist group is eager to kill Christians and remove any influence the church or non-militant Muslims have there.