“We give thanks to God always for all of you, constantly mentioning you in our prayers” 1 Thessalonians 1:2 (ESV)

Within the past year, my family has lost five people for whom we cared deeply. Two of those losses have come within the last month. Losses like this are hard because of love. Indifferent loss doesn’t hurt, but intimate loss leaves a lasting impression.

Stepping back and reflecting on the memories I carry with me, I’ve felt a lot of emotions. It would probably be very pastoral and “encouraging-columnisty” to say all those feelings have been positive. They haven’t. I still regret words never spoken and opportunities squandered. Yet, I am, by God’s grace, ever more aware that these relationships were precious gifts from God, so gratitude is settling in as the lingering sentiment.

When Paul was writing the Christians in Thessalonica who had been miraculously saved by Jesus’ grace, his correspondence jumped very quickly to thanksgiving. He remembered both the gift of their salvation and the joy of their fellowship was God’s provision. The intimacy this then created led to continuous and compassionate intercession. Thinking about just this one verse has led me to ask two questions this week.

Question 1: Do I actively thank God for the relationships in my life? There are no accidental encounters. Life is purposeful, and the people we’re surrounded by are here on purpose. Yes, these will come in a variety of packages—some more pleasant than others—but none are meaningless. As Paul wrote to a group of believers with whom he had only spent about three weeks of his life, he was nonetheless incredibly thankful for the impact of those weeks and knew it was God working both in their hearts and his that led to the beautiful fellowship they experienced. Even after being separated from them by force, this truth continued to permeate his thinking, and he continued to be grateful.

I think about a lot of things. You do too. From my experience being around people pretty much all the time, I’ve found that though we are admonished again and again in Scripture to let the good and perfect gifts of God be what consumes our thoughts, we tend instead to dwell deeply on all the “junk” that comes our way while often only appreciating goodness when it comes in the form of grief.

I know this is how our world functions. I know this taints the conversations around us. Yet, we can be different. We can thank God for the blessings of people now—while we’re still experiencing them—and let those thoughts flood our hearts. If we look at our relationships through the lens of “God is doing something here”, it should dramatically change the way we live life together.

Question 2: Do I pray constantly for the people in my life? Of course, I could broaden that question to ask if I pray constantly for anyone or anything, but I’ll save that conviction for another day. The fact is, I know I don’t even pray for the people I love near as much as I should. Oh, it would be awesome to try to sugarcoat this, but I can’t. Paul knew these people for three weeks and prayed for them… all the time. Why? Because that’s what the love of Jesus should do to our perspectives if we let it. I was listening to comedian Michael Jr. a few years ago share a testimony about a time when he found himself the victim of injustice.

What he went through was bad, but in the middle of that trial, he encountered someone else who needed help. It would have been easier to just sulk, but he chose to step into her pain and help carry that burden. Immediately, he noticed his bitterness and frustration lessen as his perspective went from anger to compassion. His heart was changed, and so was her life. What if every day we spent time praying for the needs of those precious people God has put into our paths?

Yeah, I know; this one hits my toes too.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.