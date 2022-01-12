Pre-filed bills at a near-record pace in Jeff City

Dear Friends,

Lawmakers returned to the State Capitol Building Wednesday, Jan. 5 for the start of the 2022 legislative session. House members returned to Jefferson City with a current split of 110 Republicans, 49 Democrats, and four vacant seats. On the first day of session, two Republican members announced their resignations to pursue other interests. The resignations drop the total number of Republicans in the House to 108 members, which is one vote short of a veto-proof majority.

Leading up to the start of the session, members have pre-filed bills at a near-record pace with a total of 770 pre-filed pieces of legislation. That number is significantly more than the 688 pre-filed bills for the 2021 session, and just six bills short of the pre-filing record of 776 that was set in 2020.

We’re beginning what I expect to be a very busy session with a number of pressing issues on the table, as we will need to move quickly to approve new congressional district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data. The maps have to be approved and signed into law in time for the August 2 primary. These maps will set the Congressional districts for the next decade. It is imperative that we get maps that fairly reflect the people of Missouri.

Another big item, as always, will be the state’s operating budget. The Missouri budget has swelled as a result of the federal money that is flowing into Missouri and because sales tax has increased dramatically. We will have over $2 billion additional in general revenue from sales tax, and more than $6 billion in new federal dollars flowing through this year.

The additional $6 billion will be one-time funds that can be spent on various items approved by the federal government. I personally am worried about all the federal dollars. I believe it will be my grandkids paying this money back through higher taxes. Even with that, we must make sure as a state that we make the best possible use of these funds for the people of Missouri.

Election integrity will also be a big topic in the 2022 legislative session. We must make sure that our elections are safe and fair. I believe that Missouri had fair elections in 2020 but must make sure that we do not allow anyone to corrupt our fair elections.

Bills will be referred to committees by the start of next week and we will begin having hearings next week to move legislation forward.

To track any bills that are filed, you can access the Missouri House website at house.mo.gov. Thank you for this honor to serve as your state representative for the 117th District.

Sincerely,

Mike Henderson

