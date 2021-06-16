Prescription drug monitoring program signed into law

Legislation approved by the General Assembly to create a statewide prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) was recently signed into law by Governor Mike Parson.
The PDMP helps medical professionals to know their patients’ medication history by allowing them to view what prescriptions their patients have been taking before they prescribe, which will allow them to recognize signs of early addiction and prevent dangerous drug interactions. The bill establishes the Joint Oversight Task Force of Prescription Drug Monitoring, which is responsible for collecting and maintaining the prescription and dispensation of prescribed controlled substances to patients within the state.
“SB 63 will empower medical professionals to make decisions that better serve their patients and assist in fighting the opioid epidemic in Missouri,” said Parson, who called the bill a top priority for his administration.
The bill limits access to private information to medical professionals, specifically prohibits the information from being used to arbitrarily deny firearm purchases, and includes a rolling purge of the data. The bill clarifies that patient information is considered a closed record and under state law will not be provided to law enforcement agencies, prosecutorial officials, or regulatory bodies for purposes not allowed under HIPAA.
Prescription drug monitoring programs have been adopted in every other state in the country, as well as the District of Columbia and Guam, in an effort to address the opioid epidemic occurring across the United States. The bill also extends the expiration date of the RX Cares for Missouri Program to August 28, 2026.
Lawmakers Call for Special Session to Protect Police Budgets and Improve Public Safety
State lawmakers have asked Governor Parson to call a special session focused on preventing cities from cutting funding for law enforcement. Republican lawmakers are calling on the Governor to help prevent cuts to the police departments in the state’s two largest cities.
In St. Louis, the mayor has proposed a $4 million cut from the budget for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. In Kansas City, the Kansas City Council approved a $42 million cut to the budget for the Kansas City Police Department. Lawmakers expressed concern that the cuts are coming at a time when the rate of violent crime continues to increase. They noted St. Louis and Kansas City were two of the most deadly cities in the nation in 2020. St. Louis had its worse homicide rate in 50 years with 262 murders. Kansas City also set a record with 180 murders.
Lawmakers Also Call for a Special Session on Agricultural Issues
Members of the agriculture committees in the House and Senate have asked Governor Mike Parson to call a special session to address some of the important agriculture issues left on the table from the recently-ended legislative session. They wrote a letter to the Governor asking for a special session “to address a number of legislative items directly affecting agriculture, the number one industry in our great state.”
The letter asks for the Governor to include provisions contained in Senate Bill 37, which received widespread support during the regular session but ultimately did not pass. The bill deals with regulation changes for anhydrous ammonia. The legislation provides a critical update to our current laws that will keep Missouri in line with federal standards and prevent possible intervention from the EPA.
Senate Bill 37 also extends the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority tax credit programs that are set to sunset on December 31 of this year. These programs have brought in $247 million in direct and indirect benefits to Missouri since 2000. Additional provisions in the bill include a pilot program to allow recipients to use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits at local farmers markets, and tax credits for ethanol and biodiesel.
Legislators also called on Governor Parson to include provisions from House Bill 527, which would restrict the use of eminent domain for merchant utility lines. It would require all impacted county commissioners to present a resolution of support for the proposed project to the Public Service Commission before proceeding. The letter notes the issue is “of great concern for agriculturalists and all Missouri landowners, and we have a duty to provide them with certainty moving forward.”
Carol S. Comer, Missouri’s Director of the Department of Natural Resources, Passes Away
Governor Mike Parson announced the passing of Carol S. Comer, Missouri’s Director of the Department of Natural Resources, and released the following statement:
“We are greatly saddened and heartbroken to hear of Director Comer’s passing. Carol was an extremely talented and accomplished leader, and the entire state of Missouri grieves alongside her friends and family. Carol brought expertise, energy, and an enthusiastic smile to every project, and she will be deeply missed among our cabinet and in the thousands of lives that she touched. She was a dedicated public servant who loved this state, its people, and the great outdoors. We could not have asked for a better advocate for Missouri’s natural resources. Teresa and I will keep Carol’s loved ones in our prayers as we mourn the loss of this extraordinary individual.”
My best to all of you!