Presenting bills in committee meetings

This week at the Capitol, the talk of the town was centered around the Kansas City Chiefs’ big win, and despite the snow, we managed to continue moving forward in the legislative process. My main goal this week at the Capitol was to keep pace with my bills, as they are advancing quickly through the legislative process. Of the six bills that I have filed this session, four of them were voted on in their respective committee hearings this week.
HB 1696, which is for the land conveyance for Farmington’s Industrial Park, passed out of the Consent and House Procedure Committee on Tuesday with a 13-0 vote.
HB 1698, which changes laws regarding a county’s ability to issue ordinances, was also passed out of the House Committee on Rules-Legislative Oversight on Tuesday with a 10-0 vote.
Both of these bills now await placement on the perfection calendar, where they would be available to be taken up for consideration by the entire House. If perfected in our chamber, they would then need to be third read and passed before going on to repeat this process in the Senate. HB 1898, which relates to the unlawful use of drones over correctional centers, stadiums and mental health hospitals, was voted and passed out of the Corrections Committee by a vote of 10-0 on Tuesday.
That same committee also advanced HB 1899 with a 10-0 vote on Tuesday. Under that legislation, the laws regarding prison canteen funds would be modified so that money generated from the canteen funds would be used to allow funding for reentry programs, which in turn would help to lower the recidivism rate of offenders. Both of these bills now move on to the Rules Committee for consideration.
House members have given first-round approval to legislation that would prohibit prisoners from having cell phones in a prison or in a jail. The bill sponsor says that cell phones in prisons are too often used for drug deals. Under our current law, it is unlawful to possess, deliver, deposit, or conceal certain items in a prison or jail. Prohibited items include guns, knives or other weapons. This bill would add cell phones to the list of prohibited items. This bill helps to ensure the safety of our Department of Corrections employees.
Members of the Missouri House have given initial approval to a plan that would help make Missouri the first state in the nation to develop a high — speed Hyperloop system. Lawmakers supported legislation to add the “tube transport system” to the list of projects that are eligible for a public-private partnership.
HB 1963 would enable the state to partner with private organizations for the project. An amendment added on the House floor would ensure the power of eminent domain is not used to obtain land for the construction of the Hyperloop system. Hyperloop is a new mode of transportation that is meant to move freight and people quickly and safely.
Improving security at the State Capitol, HB 1521 is designed to create better safety and security in the State Capitol building and the state office complex. The bill would establish the Capitol Police Board to provide public safety for elected officials, government employees and guests visiting the Capitol. The bill Sponsor states “This bill means a lot to not only the security and safety of this building, but it also means a lot to the police officers that are in charge of safety at the State Capitol.
Next week at the Capitol, I am looking forward to visiting with groups from our area. MRTA (Missouri Retired Teachers Association), CTSO (Career Tech Student Association) teachers and students from both Farmington and North County School for their advocacy day.
I will continue to work to keep my bills moving and will keep you posted via my Capitol Reports.
It is an honor to serve as your state representative.
This report was filed Jan. 5, 2018