Pressing matters

When I was growing up, ironing was a scheduled chore for every mom. A day was set aside each week for the task. Mounds of wrinkled fabric billowed from a waiting basket.

Mom lugged the ironing board from its spot behind a door and hauled it to the living room. The legs of the board ratcheted out with machine gun clicks, making a padded table for pressing.

The iron had a cloth-covered cord, black or red with white threads in a pattern like a rattlesnake's back. The plug was round and huge, shaped like the bell of a trumpet.

Mom bent slightly to plug the iron's cord into the electric socket and then she straightened, tugging the seams of her housedress to realign its hem around her knees.

Then, while the iron heated, Mom assembled the sprinkler.

An empty RC Cola bottle waited under the sink; she filled it up with tap water and wiggled a cork-ended, aluminum sprinkler nozzle into the bottle's opening. Mom tested the sprinkler's flow in the same practiced way she'd checked hundreds of baby bottles; she turned it upside down and watched for the telling drips.