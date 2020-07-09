Proud to celebrate America

Unfortunately, there is a violent mob that would rather erase our past then celebrate how far we’ve come. I don't think the best way to remember, learn and grow from our history is to try and erase the parts which may make us uncomfortable looking back on them today. It is forcing those uncomfortable conversations with future generations about everything our country has been through, the good and the bad, and learned from, which helps us understand where we have been and how we ensure we don't return to some of those mistakes. Mercifully, as I witnessed firsthand this week, unlike the Left and their mob, President Trump remains committed to protecting our history and honoring our heroes.

On Friday, I had the incredible opportunity to join the President at Mount Rushmore to celebrate some of the most important leaders in our nation’s history. Carved into the mountain’s granite side are 60-foot faces of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. Each of these great men left an indelible mark on our nation’s history, and all are victims of the mob’s intolerance. It’s hard to even comprehend what the United States would look like without their accomplishments.