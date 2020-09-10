Raynald’s folly

But that was the catch; either Raynald could not or would not control his appetite and remained in that room for 10 years. He was not released until after Edward was killed in battle. By then he had destroyed his health and he died less than a year later.

Raynald was ultimately not killed by his brother, but by his lack of discipline. Self-control is important. Solomon makes this very point when he writes, “An evil man is held captive by his own sins; they are ropes that catch and hold him. He will die for lack of self-control; he will be lost because of his great foolishness.” (Proverbs 5:22-23, NLT)

Most of us struggle with self-control. For some it is eating, for others too much television, too much time on Facebook, a lack of discipline with money or being unfaithful to our spouse. Whatever it is, the consequences of being undisciplined can be devastating.

A lack of self-control rarely destroys anyone in the short term, but the long-term results are often devastating. As Raynald’s example demonstrates; not controlling yourself over the long haul can do more than hurt you… left unchecked a lack of discipline can kill you. However, with God’s help we can control ourselves, the question is not really whether we can, but whether we will.

