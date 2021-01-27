Reaching your financial goals in 2021

Spontaneous Giver or Planned Giver

You’ll lean toward one or the other of each tendency, but don’t overthink it. It’s a spectrum, so you might be somewhere in between.

For example, let’s look at nerds vs. free spirits. Nerds love spreadsheets and budgeting because it makes them feel empowered—but rigidity and rules all the time might lead to burnout. Free spirits spend their money more freely, living life to the fullest. But if they aren’t intentional with their money, they’ll look up in a few years and wonder where it went.

Or, take safety vs. status. If you tend toward safety, you value the security money brings, but you’ll never reach your big goals if you make money decisions based in fear. If you lean toward status, you’re more likely to justify a large purchase if it makes you feel successful—but you need to remember that money doesn’t define you.

The more you pay attention to why you spend (or don’t spend) money the way you do, the more you can course-correct when you need to. Having self-awareness around your money tendencies will help you to win with money faster.

As a number one New York Times best-selling author and host of The Rachel Cruze Show, Rachel helps people learn the proper ways to handle money and stay out of debt. She’s authored three best-selling books, including Love Your Life, Not Theirs and Smart Money Smart Kids, which she co-wrote with her father, Dave Ramsey. You can follow Cruze on Twitter and Instagram at @RachelCruze and online at rachelcruze.com, youtube.com/rachelcruze or facebook.com/rachelramseycruze.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0