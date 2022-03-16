Read any good books lately?

Right now, I’m reading “A Daughter’s Tale,” written by Mary Soames, Winston Churchill’s youngest daughter. It’s a memoir of growing up in the rarified atmosphere of her iconic father and his capable and elegant wife, Clementine.

I’ve just started reading it, but I already find it interesting. Mary Soames gives readers a factual look into the day-to-day life of an English child in a prominent and wealthy family. We also get first-hand glimpses of the social milieu the Churchills moved in. The book introduces us to the caring, often funny, family side of the determined and indomitable Churchill. He was one the earliest important international figures that I clearly remember, along with FDR, Queen Elizabeth and Harry Truman.

What a cast that was to lead the free world during the volatile and critical time of World War II. I have always admired Churchill’s bulldog tenacity in facing his enemies and the eloquent, inspiring, encouraging words of his speeches during WWII. I look forward to reading the rest of the story.

Books have always been an important part of my life. They have even been an escape and support during difficult times. Some people reach for a highball or a glass of wine at such times. I reach for a good book.

Both my mother and my cousin Gloria would read books of nursery rhymes or fairy tales to me every day long before I started reading on my own, which I did at an early age. Mom said one of my earliest statements when she told me it was time to go to sleep was, “In a pretty soon. Right after I finish this chapter.”

“In a pretty soon” was my usual responder when I was told to do something. While I could read fairly well, my grammar still had a ways to go.

Following are some of the books I remember reading between the ages of 5 and 12. You won’t find any deep or scholarly titles here.

The first ones I read were the nursery rhymes and "Grimms Fairy Tales" that had so often been read aloud to me. I probably had those memorized. Some of the books I read were from the bookcase at my auntie’s house, where I spent a lot of my time. She had a great library inherited from her family. Some of them were weighty tombs that didn’t interest me at all. But there were also the complete works of Mark Twain for later reading and small books that were a perfect fit for a child’s hand. “Apple Mary” is one I recall about a sweet little lady who sold apples on a corner in New York. She was always helpful and solved problems for people she met.

The book about Little Orphan Annie with the poem that began: "Little Orphant Annie's come to our house to stay, An' wash the cups an' saucers up, an' brush the crumbs away, An' shoo the chickens off the porch, an' dust the hearth, an' sweep, An' make the fire, an' bake the bread, an' earn her board-an'-keep; An' all us other childern, when the supper things is done, We set around the kitchen fire an' has the mostest fun A-list'nin' to the witch-tales 'at Annie tells about, An' the Gobble-uns 'at gits you Ef you Don't Watch Out!" When Gloria read it, she always jumped at me on the last word! She could read it a hundred times, and I’d still scream when she did, then ask her to read it again.

I also waited eagerly each month for, I think it was Good Housekeeping magazine that ran a one-column continuing story about Little Black Sambo and his dog Sukie. I vividly recall sitting at the kitchen table with Auntie and reading that month’s story aloud while she darned socks or did some hand-finishing work on a dress. She would listen and help me with any words I didn’t know or read wrong. It was a learning class for me, but I just saw it as a good time.

Other books: The Bobbsey Twins series (I finally had the entire set), Uncle Wiggly books (about a nice old gentleman rabbit who used a crutch and his friends and two enemies), "Black Beauty," I cried over that one as I did over "Bambi" also, "Winnie the Pooh," "Peter Pan," "Alice in Wonderland," and "Little House on the Prairie."

"Peter Rabbit" by Beatrix Potter was one of my favorites as I loved the illustrations. I told Mom I thought Mr. McGregor had moved his garden next door to our house, as the neighbor man who planted it was always waging war against the rabbits that got into his garden, and any dog that might walk through got a dirt clod thrown at him. He said he better never catch any of us neighborhood kids in his garden, even to get a ball that might have landed there. We never did and stayed well clear of his fence line. He was a very cranky man! My dad said he probably had hemorrhoids. I didn’t know what they were but knew I sure didn’t want to get any of it made you that cranky.

Alberta and Amelia Dosenbach were older cousins who lived in Clayton that we occasionally visited. They gave me their complete series of the 22 Dorothy Dainty books they had read when they were young girls. The books were written by Amy Brook and published between 1902 and 1923. Dorothy was the only child of wealthy parents and had many exciting adventures. I loved the books as they took you back into the past to visit the way of life during that period. I’ve since passed them on to a cousin who also enjoys history and will pass them on to her daughter.

I collected the Nancy Drew books and even read a few of The Hardy Boys as I got older. This was the gift I gave my cousin Stanley Detring each year for Christmas. I then borrowed them later to read.

As soon as I was old enough to walk to the public library by myself, I got my library card and felt I’d found Nirvana. Since that first visit, I’ve become a consistent patron. In fact, I’m there every week making returns and borrowing more books. I admit it… I’m a reading addict!

For me, libraries are not a luxury; they are a necessity. They are a storehouse of knowledge and experiences passed down through the generations. With a book, you’re never alone. I always look for two things first when I move to a new community: a church and the library. These two supply everything you need.

I am always glad to see young children at the library in their own special section browsing through the books, enjoying story hour and other creative activities the staff has arranged for them. I almost applaud when a child clutching a favorite book or two goes to check out at the counter. This is a child who has found the path to a solid future. He has found a friend for life — the pleasure and comfort of a good book.

So, tell me. Have you read any good books lately?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0