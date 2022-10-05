Ready or not?

“Behold, I am coming like a thief! Blessed is the one who stays awake, keeping his garments on, that he may not go about naked and be seen exposed!” ‭‭Revelation 16:15 ‭(ESV‬‬)

As an aside in the midst of descriptions of Jesus’ glorious defeat of sin, we’re given this beautiful reminder: He is coming back. That’s a certainty.

However, since Christians have been talking about this for 2,000 years, it’s easy to allow it to become more rhetoric than actual conviction. It’s something we say, but is it something we actually believe?

Here, as in several other places in the Bible, Jesus compares His return to a “thief in the night”. This isn’t because Jesus’ return is something sinister, but because it will come unexpectedly. You don’t plan to be robbed; it just happens. In the same way, Jesus will come back, but when He does, it will be sudden. That’s why I try to emphasize studying Revelation is not about cracking a code. It’s a picture of what will happen but not an almanac of when.

So, we’re called to live ready. Actually, if we’re not living like Jesus could come back any moment, we’re not really taking Him or our sin very seriously. Knowing He’s coming back, means believing He’s not back yet because He’s still saving souls. It’s also a call to examine our hearts. Expecting Jesus should remind us how much we need Him. Don’t get caught up in comparisons or play the “I could never do that” game. Fix your eyes on His perfect example, and consciously live… for Him.

That’s what being ready is about. It isn’t living in a bunker or hiding away on some landing pad staring up at the sky. This is a call to live actively for Jesus, to follow His direction, to love God and love people, to look for opportunities to shine His light and share His truth.

Notice the passage tells us if we do that, we’ll be “blessed”. That word carries the idea of true and lasting happiness — real joy. Staying alert, being constantly clothed in His righteousness, choosing to put on that full armor of God; isn’t a life of obligation and restriction. Living prepared is a blessed life because it’s a Jesus focused life! Don’t waste the time you have. Lock your eyes on Jesus. If He defines you, you’ll be devoting your life to hope!

And… you won’t walk around naked. Now, as much as this is just solid advice in general, it feels like a Garden of Eden reference. Adam and Eve sinned, were immediately very aware of their nakedness, and hid in shame. However, if we’re walking actively with Jesus, we have nothing to be ashamed of. Not because we’ll be perfect, but because we’ll be perfectly covered by His amazing grace and righteousness.

Expectancy, joy, no shame? Yeah, I’d say that’s a life worth living!

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.