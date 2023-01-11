Redistricting process brings changes to District 116

Dear Friends,

Due to the redistricting process following the census, which happens every 10 years, my District 116 will be changing its boundaries. I will still represent the southern half of St. Francois County but will also be adding the northern half of Madison County to my district. Unfortunately, I will no longer represent any portions of Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties.

For those of you residing in Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties, I want to tell you I have enjoyed meeting and working with so many of you and want to take this opportunity to thank you for the honor of serving you and being your advocate here in Jefferson City. I will treasure the lifelong friendships I’ve made and the support you have given me during my time as your Missouri state representative. For those of you whom I will be adding to my district, I look forward to meeting you and working with you to accomplish many great things!

As many of you know, my longtime legislator assistant, Nancy Suthoff, is retiring at the end of this term. I want to publicly thank her for her extraordinary service to me and the citizens of District 116. She has worked innumerable hours on our behalf and has helped too many people to try and name. Nancy has served everyone with true compassion, particularly those who have had struggles in their lives. Nancy, thank you for everything you have done for so many of us! You will be missed!

I am excited to welcome Angela Branstetter as the new legislator assistant for Missouri House District 116. Angela comes to us with an extremely impressive background in service to others. Most recently, she served as the legislator assistant to two retiring state representatives who are termed out of service. She is very responsive to constituent needs and will be a great asset to our district. Welcome, Angela! We look forward to having you as part of District 116!

I have recently been appointed as chair of Administration and Accounts, where I will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Missouri House of Representatives. Along with that appointment, I have the privilege of having Ms. Danyale Bryant, legislative director of Administration and Accounts, working with me. Danyale has extraordinary knowledge and experience in the operations of the House. She will play a key role in our future successes and accomplishments, and I look forward to working with her.

I am honored to continue my service to our district and state and working with my colleagues here at the State Capitol to build the best Missouri we can for all our citizens!

Goodbye to an eventful 2022It seems like only a few days ago that 2022 began, but in reality, an entire year has passed, and it’s now time to wish a fond farewell to the year that was and look forward to 2023.

2022 brought with it a number of trials and tribulations. People across the nation struggled with high levels of inflation that increased the cost of everything from gas to groceries. The booming housing market slowed to a crawl as record-low mortgage rates quickly skyrocketed. Many employers struggled with a worker shortage that impacted industries from sales to food service.

On a brighter note, Missouri saw numerous positive trends during the year, with a surging economy that brought with it rising revenue and a record budget surplus. The state also saw its unemployment rate reach its lowest level since the state started keeping track of the figure. Additionally, Missouri taxpayers got great news when the legislature passed historical income tax relief. The tax cut, which could eventually reduce Missouri’s top tax rate to 4.5 percent, allows Missourians to keep more of their own dollars to spend, invest, and save.

The legislature also spent 2022 tackling a number of pressing issues facing the state. The legislative session led to the creation of new district boundaries for Missouri’s eight congressional districts. It also produced election integrity legislation designed to ensure safe, secure elections with timely, accurate results. Lawmakers also used the session to pass bills designed to protect property rights, safeguard the rights of patients, and prevent efforts to defund law enforcement.

As we lawmakers now look to 2023, we do so with a focus on a number of issues to address. The legislative session officially began Jan. 4, and House and Senate members worked quickly to move their legislative priorities through the process. The House is expected to make public safety a top priority. The incoming House Speaker wants to provide solutions to address the violent crime problem that has plagued the state’s larger cities. We are also going to look for ways for parents to have more say in their children’s education, as well as find the most appropriate ways to utilize the largest budget surplus in our state’s history.

2022 had its share of difficult moments, but it also was a year filled with optimism and promise for the state’s future. We, as lawmakers, will look to build on that optimism as we work to find commonsense solutions to the state’s issues in 2023.

Legislators work to protect Missouri farmland (HB 465)Members of the Missouri House and Senate are working together with Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to shield Missourians from foreign land ownership deals that could impact agricultural farmland and military bases.

Lawmakers from both chambers filed legislation that would lower the foreign land ownership percentage from 1% to 0.5%. Also, our bills will prohibit a foreign entity from owning land within a 30-mile radius of a military base or military contractor.

This legislation makes our land and food production, as well as Missouri’s security, a national priority. Missouri is particularly suited for this policy, limiting foreign ownership, as we are home to multiple military installations. Agriculture is a critical industry to the foundation of our economy as well. This bill doesn’t disrupt existing agricultural markets, but takes real action toward protecting future generations.”

Regarding the thousands of military personnel and the many base facilities in Missouri, it is paramount to ensure they both are protected by our state and our country. Additionally, a proposed senate substitute to the legislation would require all foreign persons or entities to obtain a “Certificate of Good Standing” from the secretary of state’s office to be included in the mandatory report that is filed with the Missouri Department of Agriculture.