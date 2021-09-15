Remembering 9/11 and honoring those who serve

Dear Friends,

As a nation, this past weekend we reflected and remembered the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost 20 years ago on a Tuesday in September that is now simply known as 9/11. It was on that day that a group of terrorists acted to induce fear and panic in the citizens of the United States, but instead served to rally the American people to the cause of fighting terrorism wherever it may exist.

As a people we struggled to comprehend the horrifying images we saw on our televisions that day, but we also found an inner resolve to push aside the shock and the horror to come together as Americans. As President George W. Bush said in his address to the nation, "This is a day when all Americans from every walk of life unite in our resolve for justice and peace. America has stood down enemies before, and we will do so this time. None of us will ever forget this day. Yet, we go forward to defend freedom and all that is good and just in our world."