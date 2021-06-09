Remembering Merthiolate

My granddaughter scraped her leg and her mother applied antiseptic cream guaranteed not to sting or stain. Bree hopped up afterwards and was off to play immediately.

I’m glad it was painless for her. But I couldn’t help feeling a pang of nostalgia. She had been born too late to experience one of the most vividly felt memories of childhood.

Merthiolate was as much a part of summer as sweating was. That little brown bottle, with the mysterious word “tincture” printed on the front, could be found in every home that housed children in the 50s, 60s and early 70s.

Its size was deceptive: it may have been only a few inches tall, but it packed a wallop of wound-healing power more potent than peroxide and more painful than the wound it treated.

From the first day of summer vacation to the first frost of fall, every kid knew his body would be scraped, scratched, bitten, stung, and cut from playing outside.

And the treatment for all those wounds was Merthiolate.