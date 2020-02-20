Rep. Dinkins greets capitol visitors

I have worked with the budget chair and the governor's office these last couple years to help resolve the situation. A permanent resolution has not been found, but we have been able to get a line item placed in the budget to help ease the burden. This is something that I will continue to have to watch and work on alongside with Mr. Watts and Mr. Meyers.

House OKs bill requiring adequate training for county coroners (HB 1435)

Legislation approved by the Missouri House would ensure county coroners receive adequate training to properly perform their job duties. The bill would establish a Coroner Standards and Training Commission to establish training standards for the office of county coroner.

Known as the “Jayke Minor Act,” the bill is named in honor of a young man whose death in 2011 was initially ruled to be the result of a drug overdose with no autopsy conducted. Toxicology results later ruled out a drug overdose and the coroner changed his findings. Minor’s father has worked to get the bill passed to ensure county coroners have adequate training and to make sure what happened to his family doesn’t happen to others.

Coroners can have any type of background and may have only basic training. This occurs most often in rural Missouri where they don’t have medical examiners.